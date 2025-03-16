Invincible's Season 3 Finale Truly Tested My Tolerance For Gore In Superhero Shows, And Geez Louise

Spoiler warning for Invincible Season 3's finale down below!

Alright…

…consider me officially grossed out, Invincible.

I’m the kind of person who is usually okay with gore. Some of my favorite shows of the last decade have pretty much all had mature themes with a decent amount of gore – from The Walking Dead to Game of Thrones to Breaking Bad. I considered myself desensitized to a lot of things, thanks to that.

Due to that, when there was gore in some of the best superhero shows, I rarely blinked an eye. I mean, most of the time, I didn’t have the visceral reaction that this finale brought out of me.

Invincible has really tested the limits of that. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing, but it’s certainly made me regret reheating the leftovers from the night before and eating them while watching this episode.

The Entire Season Has Really Tested The Limits Of How Far They Can Go With This

There’s a reason why Invincible is the perfect superhero show. Created by Robert Kirkman and based on the comics of the same name, the show is well done. I enjoy the animation and how everyone gets their own character development; it really feels like no one is left behind.

That even happened with Rex this season – though the show did pull a fast one on me with his sudden death , and I’m not sure how I feel about that.

Either way, there are many reasons why Invincible remains on top, but another big one is that it really does defy the notions of what is okay to show on television and what isn’t. It goes harder each season with the amount of gore, scariness, and everything else that’s visible to the audience. This season is no different.

There’s a lot more gore than ever before because the fights have grown tenser and upped the stakes. But man…the finale took it to another level.

It Felt Like The Gore In The Season 1 Finale Magnified By Twenty

I know that the Season 3 finale was meant to mirror the Season 1 finale with how Conquest holds Mark’s face up as he pummels through thousands of innocent lives, but it felt twenty times worse this time around.

At this rate, I’m always expecting Mark to turn out bloody and broken. The poor guy can’t catch a break. His superhero name really doesn’t mean anything.

But, the amount of innocent lives – including Mark's loved ones – that suffered in this episode with the increase of gore made it so hard to watch. Oliver nearly getting torn in two almost broke me – and I think I could last an entire lifetime never watching him throw up his baby teeth again in a bath of blood.

Then there’s Eve…good God. When I got invested in their new relationship in Season 3 , I didn’t think it would lead to this. Thank God she somehow survived because how? Still, seeing Conquest punch a hole through her gut and essentially tear her jaw off is an image I will not forget for a long time.

I Did Not Need To See So Many Bones Sticking Out…

Yeah, the ante was upped with bones in this episode. Hell, really, it's just things sticking out of people’s bodies in general.

I watch some of the best horror movies out there. I’m the biggest fan of the best A24 horror movies. I could sit through some of the Saw films like they were nothing – and yet this is what got to me. The bones that were constantly snapped out of Mark’s arm and legs, and GOD, I’m going to hurl-

It Makes Me Wonder How Intense Season 4 Is Going To Be

With Season 3 over and the goriness done for now, it makes me theorize how intense Season 4 is going to be. We still don’t know where Omni-Man and Alvin the Alien are – even though I initially assumed that they would be in Season 3 a lot more (thanks to the last two episodes, for making me look like an idiot).

Plus, Conquest is still alive – barely, but he’s alive and captured and who the heck knows where that’s going to lead us in the future. The Viltrumites are becoming a more significant threat than ever – and gore really seems to come with them. Are we about to see an explosion of blood somewhere? I don’t think I’m mentally prepared for that.