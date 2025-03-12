Invincible Season 3 Pulled A Fast One On Me, And I Don't Know How To Feel About It

I feel betrayed. I want to talk about it.

Invincible Season 3 has been steadily kicking my butt consistently with these episodes. While I did have the chance to watch the first six episodes prior to speaking with the cast, I didn’t get the chance to view the next two – I had to wait like everyone else, which is always fine because I actually like waiting week-to-week. In a world where we constantly binge content, it’s nice to have a show that doesn’t drop all at once on a streaming platform.

But then Episode 7, “What Have I Done?” dropped on the 2025 TV schedule , and now I’m just perpetually staring at a wall in silence because I'm struggling to handle this. Robert Kirkman and his shows, once again, pulled a fast one on me, and I don’t know how to feel about it. Let’s talk about it.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

I Was Really Starting To Like Rex

Yeah, the fast one is Rex, let’s just get into it.

I mean, everyone knows I love Invincible. I do agree that it’s one of the best superhero shows out there. Heck, it’s one of the best shows on Amazon Prime overall. A big reason why I love it so much is that, as Jason Mantzoukas said in my interview with him , Robert Kirkman, who also wrote the Invincible comics, gives everyone a chance to grow. Everyone gets their own story, and Rex finally got that in Season 3 after two seasons of me not being the biggest fan of his chauvinistic pig tendencies.

But of course, in this last episode, he was killed – by sacrificing himself, no less, just to rub salt into that wound even more intensely. I will legitimately never be the same because now, I am finally starting to like Rex. I really enjoyed the deeper story behind him in Season 3, but then it was all taken away.

Invincible pulled a fast one on me, and I’m not super happy about it,

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

It Felt Like His Death Was Placed There For Shock Value

So let me preface this by saying that I haven’t had the chance to read all of the Invincible comics. If Rex dies in those comics, I was not aware. But even then, I’m sure that it was probably well-executed and didn’t feel rushed. The thing with deaths in comics is that usually you have a lot more free space to expand more on the character.

Maybe in those comics, you were able to get to know the honest Rex a little more before his demise, and that way, his death really stood out as a great one. But in the show, it felt like it was there to give Rex one last good deed that he could do before killing him off for shock value.

It reminded me of one of the most heartbreaking deaths of The Walking Dead , Beth. It felt like in Season 4, we were getting to really know her, and she gained a massive fan following prior to Season 5. Then, all of a sudden, in the Season 5 midseason finale, she was killed. All that build-up for this character to do great things was just cut short.

That’s how I feel with Rex… and I’m not sure how excited I am about this predicament.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

But I Trust In Robert Kirkman… Even If His Shows Hurt Me Time And Time Again

My first instinct is to turn this kind of stuff away because I don’t like when shows do that. I’m all for shocking deaths, but when it feels like a character is going to play a more significant role, and then it’s ripped away so suddenly, it doesn’t sit right. I think if Rex had perhaps died in Season 4, I would have felt a little better about it.

But this fast? This soon? I don’t know.

However, I do trust Robert Kirkman. He has never steered me wrong before in most of his stories because he really knows how to tell them. So I’m going to try and trust that Rex’s death is really going to mean something, and it’s not just going to be forgotten about the next episode because I really can’t deal with that again.