Is Hulu’s Hellraiser Reboot Getting A Sequel? Director Shares Thoughts

It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for years now. Some of the best horror movies have returned thanks to new reboots or sequels, including Hellraiser. A new movie installment was released in 2022 for those with a Hulu subscription . So could the Hellraiser reboot get a sequel? The director shared his thoughts on that concept.

The Hellraiser franchise dates back to 1987, and there’s been a whopping 11 movies in total. Critics praised the new Hellraiser , and it seemingly did quite well on Hulu. Hellraiser fans were left wondering if these new Cenobites would be back for more grisly fun, especially considering the new movie’s gory ending. Director David Buckner spoke to ComicBook about the possibility of another installment, sharing:

We've been wanting to hear from the audience and I don't know yet, but I certainly hope there's a future there, so we will see.

There you have it. While there are currently no concrete plans for another Hellraiser movie, it sounds like the filmmaker behind the Hulu movie is definitely interested in exploring more of the franchise’s narrative. Fingers crossed that another installment gets greenlit, especially now that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have reached an end.

This latest Hellraiser movie introduced a new Pinhead, played by Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton . The makeup was universally praised, as was her unsettling performance as the The Priest, aka the leader of the group of Cenobites . And the story seemed to truly set up another sequel, so hopefully it actually happens.

The ending of Hellraiser saw the villainous Roland Voight transform into a Cenobite himself, in a brutal and bloody final sequence. The Hellraiser transformation was done with impressive practical affects, and set up the Voight returning in a future installment as one of the brutal bringers of pain. All we need is someone else to open the puzzle box.

Throughout the last few years, Hulu has arguably become the best streaming service when it comes to horror . In addition to Hellraiser, Hulu has wild Emmy-nominated success with Prey, which has been praised as the best Predator movie since Arnold Schwarzenegger's original. And more recently Kaitlyn Dever’s No One Will Save You became another huge hit. The movie was universally acclaimed, with Dever's performance even getting praised by Stephen King himself . Maybe Hulu will lean into this reputation for horror, and expand all three of these titles with new sequels. After all, that would give the streaming service power over three very popular horror franchise. We'll just see if the stars align and the powers that be ultimately green light those potential projects.