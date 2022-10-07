'Hellraiser': Director David Bruckner Talks The Priest, New Cenobite Design & More
David Bruckner returns!
The Hellraiser franchise returns! Director David Bruckner returns to discuss his Hellraiser reboot which is available to stream on Hulu this weekend. He discusses his team’s process for designing new cenobites, the challenge of working with a beloved horror series versus an original concept, his great cast and more.
Stick around through the show for our full review of his film, as well as our thoughts on Amsterdam and Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. We discuss Bros disappointing box office (GO SEE BROS! IT’S HILARIOUS!), as well as the surprising success of Smile and its implications for smart, original horror.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:06:59 - David Bruckner Interview
00:32:01 - Box Office: Bros Disappoints, Smile Crushes
00:52:56 - This Week In Movies
00:53:46 - Amsterdam Review
00:58:43 - Luckiest Girl Alive Review
01:01:26 - Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Review
01:03:09 - Werewolf By Night Review
01:07:40 - Hellraiser Review
01:15:22 - Our Favorite Margot Robbie Movies
01:27:17 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.