'Hellraiser': Director David Bruckner Talks The Priest, New Cenobite Design & More

The Hellraiser franchise returns! Director David Bruckner returns to discuss his Hellraiser reboot which is available to stream on Hulu this weekend. He discusses his team’s process for designing new cenobites, the challenge of working with a beloved horror series versus an original concept, his great cast and more.

Stick around through the show for our full review of his film, as well as our thoughts on Amsterdam and Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. We discuss Bros disappointing box office (GO SEE BROS! IT’S HILARIOUS!), as well as the surprising success of Smile and its implications for smart, original horror.

00:06:59 - David Bruckner Interview

00:32:01 - Box Office: Bros Disappoints, Smile Crushes

00:52:56 - This Week In Movies

00:53:46 - Amsterdam Review

00:58:43 - Luckiest Girl Alive Review

01:01:26 - Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Review

01:03:09 - Werewolf By Night Review

01:07:40 - Hellraiser Review

01:15:22 - Our Favorite Margot Robbie Movies

01:27:17 - Outro

