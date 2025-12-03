‘Not My Fault:’ Sabrina Carpenter Got Candid About How Being A Child Actor Could Inform Why Some Take Issue With Her Sexual Music
Sabrina Carpenter gets real about her music and how people feel about it.
Sabrina Carpenter isn’t afraid to be cheeky; in fact, she leans into it with her cleverly sexual lyrics and suggestive performances. While many love that she does this, and things like her “Juno” poses have gone viral, there are others who find it uncomfortable. Now, the pop star is opening up about that fact and how being a child actor may have influenced how people see her and her music today.
Long before Carpenter was singing songs like “Manchild” and “Tears,” and well before she was making headlines for suggestive performances, she was on the Disney Channel. From 2014 to 2017, specifically, she starred on Girl Meets World. That served as her breakout role, and she landed it when she was about 15 years old. Now, she’s 26. However, when she spoke to Vareity, she noted that there are people who likely still view her as a kid, which could impact how they feel about her work now. She explained:
Carpenter’s first acting credit did come when she was 12, as she appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2011. Since then, she’s been working consistently, with her music career specifically taking off in the last couple of years. However, she explained that for some, it might be hard for them to see her grow up.
It sounds like she is more focused on what her fans think of her, though. It’s been explained by PR experts that her mature lyrics and performances aren’t a “betrayal” to younger fans, but rather an invitation to grow up with her. On a similar note, Carpenter herself explained that she wants to be there for her fans as they get older, and provide a space to have conversations about topics that some “feel too scared to talk about.” She said:
In the past, the "Espresso" singer has addressed all this. She noted that her music is “not for the pearl clutchers,” while also explaining that she’s seen how much fun people have at her concerts singing these lyrics at the top of their lungs. Also, she clarified that it’s really not that deep, telling CBS Mornings that “This is just fun, and that’s all it has to be.”
Overall, she made it clear that if people love what she does, they should keep listening and dancing. And if they don’t, that’s fine. She knows her boundaries and what she’s OK with doing, and that’s what matters, as she explained:
Now, as her detractors continue to speak about their disapproval, Carpenter has leaned into it in her own cheeky way. For example, when the controversial Man’s Best Friend cover came out, she released “approved by God” alt covers in the weeks following the announcement and reactions.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Overall, I see what Carpenter is saying. She’s been in the spotlight for a very, very long time, and we’ve watched her grow up. For some, that has helped them relate to her music, as they’ve grown up with her. For others, it might cause issues, as they still picture her as a girl on the Disney Channel. Either way you view it, the fact of the matter is, Sabrina Carpenter is an adult, and she’s making the art she wants to make.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.