‘Not My Fault:’ Sabrina Carpenter Got Candid About How Being A Child Actor Could Inform Why Some Take Issue With Her Sexual Music

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t afraid to be cheeky; in fact, she leans into it with her cleverly sexual lyrics and suggestive performances. While many love that she does this, and things like her “Juno” poses have gone viral, there are others who find it uncomfortable. Now, the pop star is opening up about that fact and how being a child actor may have influenced how people see her and her music today.

Long before Carpenter was singing songs like “Manchild” and “Tears,” and well before she was making headlines for suggestive performances , she was on the Disney Channel. From 2014 to 2017, specifically, she starred on Girl Meets World. That served as her breakout role, and she landed it when she was about 15 years old. Now, she’s 26. However, when she spoke to Vareity , she noted that there are people who likely still view her as a kid, which could impact how they feel about her work now. She explained:

I think it wouldn’t matter so much if I wasn’t a childhood figure for some people. But I also can’t really help that. It’s not my fault that I got a job when I was 12 and you won’t let me evolve.

Carpenter’s first acting credit did come when she was 12, as she appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2011. Since then, she’s been working consistently, with her music career specifically taking off in the last couple of years. However, she explained that for some, it might be hard for them to see her grow up.

It sounds like she is more focused on what her fans think of her, though. It’s been explained by PR experts that her mature lyrics and performances aren’t a “betrayal” to younger fans , but rather an invitation to grow up with her. On a similar note, Carpenter herself explained that she wants to be there for her fans as they get older, and provide a space to have conversations about topics that some “feel too scared to talk about.” She said:

I always thought, ‘When I grow up, then I get to embrace my sexuality more. I don’t even know what that means yet!’ I don’t think they do. I wish I’d had more open conversations about all of it when I was younger, but people feel too scared to talk about it.

In the past, the "Espresso" singer has addressed all this. She noted that her music is “not for the pearl clutchers,” while also explaining that she’s seen how much fun people have at her concerts singing these lyrics at the top of their lungs. Also, she clarified that it’s really not that deep, telling CBS Mornings that “This is just fun, and that’s all it has to be.”

Overall, she made it clear that if people love what she does, they should keep listening and dancing. And if they don’t, that’s fine. She knows her boundaries and what she’s OK with doing, and that’s what matters, as she explained:

People think, ‘Oh, she’ll say and do anything.’ No. I really do have boundaries with myself — you’d be surprised! I’m just actually living my life, and you’re watching. If you don’t like it, it’s not for you. If you do like it, let’s play.

Now, as her detractors continue to speak about their disapproval, Carpenter has leaned into it in her own cheeky way. For example, when the controversial Man’s Best Friend cover came out, she released “approved by God” alt covers in the weeks following the announcement and reactions.

Overall, I see what Carpenter is saying. She’s been in the spotlight for a very, very long time, and we’ve watched her grow up. For some, that has helped them relate to her music, as they’ve grown up with her. For others, it might cause issues, as they still picture her as a girl on the Disney Channel. Either way you view it, the fact of the matter is, Sabrina Carpenter is an adult, and she’s making the art she wants to make.