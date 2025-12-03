George Clooney Admitting He's Never Fought With Amal Led To A Big Revelation About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship
They're all keeping it 100.
George and Amal Clooney are such a power couple, and these days, so are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Now, both pairs have proven they deserve that title even further, because as the Ocean’s Eleven actor explained why he and his wife have not fought in ten years, the tight end admitted that the same thing is true about him and the pop star.
As George Clooney was chatting with the Kelce brothers on New Heights about his project on the 2025 movie schedule, Jay Kelly, they also questioned him about his career and personal life. Specifically, Travis asked the actor if he was lying about the claim that he and his wife, Amal, haven’t fought in a decade. Clooney quickly said he wasn’t lying, and flipped the question on the football player, saying:
We’ve gotten amazing peeks into Swift and Kelce’s relationship. Just this year, we've seen the football player and pop star’s engagement photos, she went on New Heights to announce The Life of a Showgirl, and we know their relationship will be highlighted in The End of an Eras (the Eras Tour docuseries that will premiere on December 12 for those with a Disney+ subscription).
However, overall, they keep their relationship pretty private. So, I was surprised when Travis responded to Clooney’s question by saying:
Wow! So, like George and Amal Clooney, who have been married since 2014, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who got together in 2023, haven’t gotten in a fight. While they’ve always seemed very solid in their relationship, it’s natural for couples to deal with conflict from time to time, so this revelation is both big and quite personal.
Now, after hearing how the Jay Kelly star and his wife have managed to pull this off, this admission from both men got even sweeter. The actor explained:
After that, Jason Kelce asked what the secret to doing that was. In response, Clooney sweetly shared the key to not getting into an argument and being in a happy and healthy relationship, explaining:
In true Clooney fashion, he joked that the brothers could “use that” advice if they wanted to, and they both confirmed that they would. Travis even said he’s been “taking notes this whole time.”
Listen, the Clooneys' marriage sounds like bliss, and the way they get candid about their relationship and their kids has always been incredibly heartwarming. So, yeah, this advice is coming from a great person, and I get why the brothers are taking notes from him.
However, it sounds like Travis Kelce might not need to, because according to him, he’s never fought with Taylor Swift in the two and a half years they’ve been together.
