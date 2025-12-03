It Has Been 25 Years Since Jim Carrey's How The Grinch Stole Christmas Came Out, And One Scene Still Breaks My Heart

It has been 25 years since Jim Carrey gave audiences one of the wildest holiday movies with How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Though I’ve always had some problems with this movie, there’s one scene in particular that broke my heart way back when and continues to make me feel emotional a quarter-century later. No, it’s not the expression on the faces of all the Whos who notice their presents are missing. Nor is it the scene when the Grinch realizes the true meaning of Christmas.

Instead, I’m talking about the Grinch’s backstory. You know, the reason why his heart was two sizes too small. For years, this sequence has let me feeling glum and it’s something I both dread and look forward to with each revisit. Well, I recently rewatched this great Christmas movie, and guess what? It still breaks my heart.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Grinch’s Backstory Brought Me To Tears As A Kid

There were a few times throughout my childhood where something happening on screen brought me to tears. Mufasa’s death in The Lion King, Jack dying in Titanic, and multiple scenes in Bicentinnial Man (and I’m not ashamed to admit it) are all on that list, but along with those is the flashback sequence in How the Grinch Stole Christmas where the young Grinch is humiliated in front of his entire class.

The sequence, which has been uploaded to the Universal Pictures YouTube page, shows a young and oddly adorable Grinch trying to fit in with his classmates and make a gift for his crush only for it to all come crashing down. It’s a great lesson in empathy, but also a heartbreaking affair, as we see why the Dr. Seuss character hated the holiday in the first place. All he wanted was to fit in, but bullies, who would later become the Mayor of Whoville and his minions, weren’t having it. From someone who was picked on when I was younger, and who was self-conscious about their appearance, this just hit so hard back in 2000.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Entire Sequence Hits Just As Hard Now That I’m An Adult

As someone who grew up with Dr. Seuess’ book and iconic animated special, I have a deep love for the character, especially because of this sequence. That said, it continues to break my heart each time I rewatch it, no matter how old I get. The sting is still there, eating away at me.

Though there’s a case to be made for 2018’s The Grinch being a better movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is something magical, thanks in part to this tragic backstory. It gives the character an emotional arc while also showing that people can overcome traumatic events, even if they’re green and mean. I can’t say if it hits harder now that I’m an adult and have kids of my own, but it’s still utterly heartbreaking watching the him being so embarrassed that he leaves his village behind and becomes a hermit high up in his own fortress of solitude.

So, if you haven’t already, I cannot recommend revisiting How the Grinch Stole Christmas enough. If you’re looking for a great holiday movie to watch with the family, it’s currently streaming with a Peacock subscription.