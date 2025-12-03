Even 26 Years Later, Laurence Fishburne Still Says His Matrix Training Was No Joke: 'I Realized Why They Pay Professional Athletes So Much Money’
This sounds less like prep and more like survival.
The Matrix, one of the best action movies, changed filmmaking forever, along with the bodies of the people who made it. Nearly three decades later, Laurence Fishburne is still talking about the brutal training that went into becoming Morpheus. And, if you thought those gravity-defying fights looked intense, the reality behind them was even tougher.
Fishburne spoke at the Marrakech Film Festival (via Variety) about the experience. What started as an ambitious sci-fi action movie experiment quickly turned into a crash course in Hong Kong martial arts filmmaking, and the Matrix cast had no idea what was coming. Here’s how Fishburne described it:
If you’ve ever wondered why the fight sequences in The Matrix still hold up — why they feel so controlled, so sharp, almost balletic — this is why. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne were put through months of non-stop conditioning, flexibility work, choreography drill, and wire training. It wasn’t movie-star “fit.” It was “your body will never forget this” fit. Fishburne added:
You can feel the mix of pride and pain in that memory. And, in the larger conversation, the Contagion actor explained that he has always been drawn to roles that challenge him — not just physically, but creatively. The man who helped redefine cyber-punk action also gave us Furious Styles in Boyz N the Hood and the chaotic brilliance of Jimmy Jump in King of New York. So reinvention is kind of his thing.
It makes sense, then, that the Wachowskis' 1999 action flick left such a mark on the cast. Reeves, famous for tackling much of his own stunt work, and Fishburne, whose steady calm helped turn Morpheus into an instant icon, both threw themselves into the choreography and conditioning, even when it meant going home sore every single night.
And while The Man of Steel alum didn’t appear in 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, he hasn’t closed the door on coming back — as long as the story makes sense. With a fifth Matrix film officially on the way (albeit without the Wachowskis at the helm), that possibility suddenly feels a lot more real.
So, yes, The Matrix absolutely put Laurence Fishburne through the wringer. And, yes, he was, by his own admission, in near-constant pain. However, the end product is one of the most enduring action performances in movie history. If anything, the way he speaks about the training now makes it clear: Morpheus isn’t just a character he played. He’s someone Fishburne still carries, not just in his memory, but in his muscles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.