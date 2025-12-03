Chad Powers Has Been Renewed For Season 2, And Glen Powell Has An Idea Involving Taylor Swift I Need To See
Glen Powell will be putting on those prosthetics and the Catfish football uniform again, because Chad Powers has been renewed for Season 2. However, he’s not the only big name I want to see in this Hulu comedy following its run on the 2025 TV schedule. That’s because the Top Gun: Maverick actor proposed a way for Taylor Swift to get involved in the series, and now that Chad Powers is coming back, I need to see this happen.
Chad Powers Has Been Renewed For Season 2
After Season 1 of Chad Powers ended on a major cliffhanger, as Ricky found out Chad’s true identity, I was hoping it would get to play another quarter. I need to know how their season will continue, and more importantly, I’m desperate to see what happens now that more people know that Chad is actually Russ. Thankfully, we’ll get to watch what happens next, because Hulu has renewed the series for a sophomore season.
Chad Powers was co-created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, and it’s based on Eli Manning’s ESPN and Omaha Productions segment “Eli’s Places.” It’s a hilarious expansion on the idea originated by the former NFL player, and overall, Chad Powers was met with positive reviews.
It was also popular among fans, as it debuted at No. 34 on Luminate’s Top 50, per Deadline, moved up to No. 19 during week two, and then stayed in the rankings as all six episodes aired. So, it makes perfect sense that it was renewed.
Now, let’s talk about what could happen in Season 2…
Glen Powell Has An Idea For How Taylor Swift Could Be Involved
It seems clear to me that when Chad Powers returns for Season 2, we’ll likely see the same cast return since Season 1 ended in the middle of the football season. However, Glen Powell and his co-star have a fun idea for someone who could make a cameo. They're dreaming big, too, as The Running Man star told Variety:
Notably, the story clarifies that Powell and his co-star, Perry Mattfeld, were joking when they had this conversation about Taylor Swift. However, I think we should actually think about this. Considering Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce, the football connection is there. Plus, she’s no stranger to a fun bit or cameo, as we’ve seen her do on Saturday Night Live.
Mattfeld noted that connection too, telling the outlet:
Listen, I know I’d love to see this, and I think fans would too. Considering the impact Taylor Swift has had on the NFL, and the fact that her partner is a star in the league, it doesn’t feel like this is out of the realm of possibility. They’re connected to football in a big way, and they both love silly things – like Kelce’s cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. So, I think we should all dream big here.
Plus, we’re already one step closer to making this dream a reality, because Chad Powers was renewed for a second season. Now, we just need to get T-Swift on board. And while they hopefully are figuring out how to do that while they craft new episodes, you can stream Season 1 with a Hulu subscription.
