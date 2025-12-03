Amid Blake Shelton Split Rumors, Gwen Stefani's Red Carpet Ring Choices Are Doing All The Talking

As arguably one of Hollywood’s most high-profile celebrity couples, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton receive a considerable amount of attention. More recently, the buzz surrounding the two former Voice coaches has mostly pertained to breakup rumors. Shelton (49) and Stefani (56) haven’t publicly acknowledged the chatter that’s been consuming the rumor mill as of late, but it seems that’s not necessary now. Stefani seemed to put the kibosh on the gossip during a recent appearance, and it was her choice of jewelry that specifically did it.

This past Tuesday, the No Doubt member walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of Oh. What. Fun. (one of the latest titles to hit the 2025 movie schedule). It was at the event that Gwen Stefani sported a black corset overlaid with a green tulle, as captured in a video shared to YouTube. What was also particularly noticeable, though, was the fact that the songstress sported a lot of jewelry, including a pear-shaped diamond wedding band given to her by her hubby as well as an engagement ring complete with a few carats.

Gwen Stefani’s aforementioned bobbles shone brightly right alongside her other ring, which featured three pink-colored stones. I’d wager that anyone who was in proximity to the star would’ve needed to wear shades. Of course, I’m only joking about the shades but, on the whole, this is an interesting development, considering those breakup rumors. If there were truly friction between Stefani and her country music-singing beau, it would theoretically be more likely that she wouldn’t be wearing his ring.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship reportedly began in 2015, roughly a year after they began working together on The Voice. They ultimately became engaged in 2020 and, in July 2021, Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in front of their family and friends at the latter’s Oklahoma ranch. This past July, Shelton marked his fourth wedding anniversary by penning a sweet message to his wife (which garnered a cheeky comment from Carson Daly).

Just recently, the two singers also celebrated Thanksgiving as a couple. Not much was divulged about the specifics of how they spent their holiday. However, at the very least, Stefani shared a selfie of her husband planting a kiss on her cheek. The breakup rumors still persisted, at the time, though.

Stefani and Shelton have also been collaborating professionally, and I’m not referring to music per say. It was reported back in August that the two were developing a contemporary Wizard of Oz show called Dorothy over at Prime Video. Shelton and Stefani are set to serve as non-writing executive producers on that program and, while music will be a part of that show, it’s unclear if the two singers will actually produce new songs.

Now, I’m wondering if Dorothy Gale’s shiny, silver (or ruby) slippers can actually hold a candle to Gwen Stefani’s sparkling rings. Although Stefani hasn’t talked about the state of her relationship with Blake Shelton as of late, it’s evident that her little trinkets are more than speaking for her.