Sarah Paulson Weighs In On All’s Fair Getting Trashed By Critics: ‘Does Anybody Like To Get Reviews?'

Though Sarah Paulson has been kicking around Hollywood for a long time, I think most would agree that her many roles in the American Horror Story franchise really put her career and fame in a higher gear. Much of her time on screen in Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed horror anthology series has garnered rave reviews, but the same cannot be said for their collaboration on the 2025 TV schedule, All’s Fair. Now, Paulson has weighed in on the show being trashed by critics.

What Did Sarah Paulson Say About Critics Hating On All’s Fair?

It’s probably, well, fair, to say that Ryan Murphy has crafted some of the wildest television shows of the past couple of decades. From Nip/Tuck to the 9-1-1 franchise, and the aforementioned AHS to Pose, Glee, and the Monster anthology, he’s been behind some of the most talked about, popular and, yes, sometimes controversial series that have ever been on TV.

The same can be said about All’s Fair (you can watch it with a Hulu subscription), which features an incredibly impressive murderer’s row of leads in Niecy Nash, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, Kim Kardashian, and Sarah Paulson, with the exception of the fact that critics have really not been kind to it. As Paulson recently told Variety:

Does anybody like to get reviews from the critics that are not stellar? No. It’s always a wild thing to put the thing you’ve been working on out into the world for people to determine its value.

Even knowing that working hard on something you believe people will enjoy, only to put it into the world and have it be trashed, would be really difficult, the response to All’s Fair from critics has still kinda been above and beyond when it comes to the negativity one would have to get past. The series debuted in early November with an astonishing 0% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes (with audiences giving it a much more generous rating of 66%), and wasn’t just called things like “dreadful,” but also labeled “a tacky and revolting monument to greed,” and “fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible.”

With such strongly-worded reviews being sent their way, however, the American Crime Story Emmy winner can continue to be a consummate pro and revel in what she knows to be true about the project (which focuses on powerful and unbelievably stylish divorce attorneys), despite the terrible reviews. She added:

But I feel like what matters to me is the absolute unbridled joy and fun we have had making and promoting the show. There’s not a single thing or person in the world that could change that.

The group of women who starred on the legal show seem to be having the last laugh. Not only does it appear pretty obvious that they enjoyed working with each other and promoting their new show, but it’s already been renewed for Season 2. So, they’ll get to do it all over again in the near future, and as Paulson said, there’s nothing better than that.