I Just Found Out Zack Snyder And Tig Notaro Are Reteaming For A ‘Hot Lesbian Action’ Movie, And Yeah, I Get Why Her Pitch Sold Him

In 2021, comedian and Star Trek: Discovery alum Tig Notaro starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Notaro was brought aboard to replace Chris D’Elia after he was cut from the Netflix subscription-exclusive movie due to sexual misconduct allegations, and while she shot her scenes on green screen and only performed opposite one other member of the main cast, evidently she had a good time working with Snyder. That’s most recently been proven by how Snyder and Notaro are reteaming for a “hot lesbian action” movie, and I don’t blame the former for wanting to make it after hearing how the latter pitched it to him.

Army of the Dead may have received mixed reviews, but Tig Notaro got quite the confidence boost from working on the zombie flick, so it makes sense why she’d want to work with Zack Snyder again. After recalling the events that led to her being cast in the movie, Tig Notaro shared the following during her appearance on On with Kara Swisher:

I was thinking, ‘I’m sure this is a massive international cast. I’m sure I’m just going to be this small role, that nobody’s going to notice me. That’s my self-esteem there…. So we finished the movie, it goes out and then I go viral for being sexy in this film. And it was so unexpected. My phone’s exploding. …. I’m not walking around going ‘Oh my God,’ you know, ‘check me out.’

Tig Notaro starred in Army of the Dead as Mariane Peters, the helicopter pilot whom Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward recruited to the team that was tasked with infiltrating a zombie-infested Las Vegas to retrieve $200 million from a casino vault before the city was nuked. Mariane was one of the movie’s many casualties, but hearing all these positive comments about her role prompted Notaro to get back in touch with Zack Snyder about collaborating on a different project. As she recalled:

I was so confused. So I called Zack, and I said, ‘You know, it’s really interesting to be the person that is getting all of this attention with all of these hot actors that it made me realize that I’m hearing it from straight men, gay men, gay women and straight women that they think I’m hot in this movie. What if we just went for it, and everyone’s just a hot lesbian?’ And he was like, ‘Oh my god, yes, let’s make that movie.’ So who knows? It’s a Hollywood project. We’re in the process of putting the script together. Picture this poster: We have the name of the film, and then it says ‘Hot Lesbian Action.’ That’s how I sold him on the Zoom.

It’s simple, yet effective. A tagline like that will certainly put butts in seats, and I’m definitely intrigued to learn what other hot lesbians would join Tig Notaro in the cast. That prompted Kara Swisher to ask what this movie will be called, and Notaro answered:

As of now, the movie is called Deviants. It takes place back in small-timey days, like some closeted deviants.

So Zack Snyder is clearly eager to make Deviants with Tig Notaro, but when will this happen? Well, if the script is being worked on right now, we’re likely at least several years out from the movie being made, if not longer. Let’s also not forget that although Snyder’s plans to expand the Army of the Dead universe fell through (as did continuing the Rebel Moon franchise), he’s keeping busy with a few other movies. In November 2024, it was reported that he’s going to make a movie about the Los Angeles Police Department for Netflix, and then in March, word came in he’s also going to helm Brawler, which revolves around the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

However long it takes to get Deviants off the ground, I look forward to seeing Tig Notaro and the other hot lesbians kick ass in this “small-timey” action movie. In the meantime, you can see Notaro reprising her Star Trek: Discovery role of Jett Reno when Starfleet Academy premieres to Paramount+ subscription-holders on January 15.