It's A Very Happy Holiday For Bridgerton Fans As Netflix Announces Season 2 Premiere Date, More Details

Dearest readers, good day to you and a very happy holiday to all who are celebrating on this fine and dandy morning. Today, Netflix deigned to make an announcement regarding a very important detail many a Bridgerton fan has been waiting for: the Season 2 premiere date. The announcement was made on Christmas morning, with the stars of the second season confirming a release date of March 25th, 2022.

But that’s not all. The new announcement from Netflix also reveals more about what is coming in Season 2. Somewhat sadly, fans already know that Simon and Daphne are not the star’s of the show's newest love story (and Regé-Jean Page will not even appear), but the new love interests Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Kate Sharma (Simon Ashley) are front and center in the announcement. You can see the full video from the subscription streamer, below.

The information was actually shared with the cast for the first time while they were filming the above adorable holiday video, which features them reading a Lady Whistledown paper. Several cast members talk about being previously clueless about the Season 2 premiere date. Jonathan Bailey even comments "she's always got the goss," as in gossip, as Lady Whistledown does tend to have.

Meanwhile, a new press release revealed some previously known details about the upcoming season and some that may be new. Kate Sharma is going to be heading into high society from India, and she's bringing her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) with her. The family's timing is impeccable, as Anthony Bridgerton is looking for someone to wed... only he and Kate may not hit it off so well after Anthony sets his sights on Miss Edwina. Some of these notes may be familiar from Julia Quinn's novels, though the casting of Simone Ashley should give the character of Kate a brand new background.

Bridgerton Season 2 only wrapped filming back in November after a lengthy shoot that kicked off much earlier in 2021. Given The Witcher Season 2 had already been announced for the holiday season and also keeping in mind the Shonda Rhimes show wrapped so close to the holidays, it only made sense for the company to hold the second season for 2022. Having so many choices for the holiday season and beyond is a good problem for Netflix to have though, if you ask me.

Meanwhile, anticipation for the new season is high, and series lead Nicola Coughlan has already hyped us regarding the season finale. Now the date has been announced, I'm sure the streamer will only be ramping up for the new season over the next few months. Stay tuned, as Lady Whistledown and her pen are likely to be very busy.