Bridgerton Season 2 Wrapped Filming, And The Creator Celebrated With Praise For Jonathan Bailey And Simone Ashley

It’s been almost a year since audiences were first introduced to the Bridgerton family, and fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their regal drama's second season. With COVID and the usual things that come with such a production, things have been moving somewhat slowly. However, it's now been revealed that Season 2 of the Netflix hit just wrapped filming, and creator Chris Van Dusen is celebrating with praise for lead actors Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

The upcoming second season centers on Anthony, the brother of Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne) and his love life and will be adapted from the Julia Quinn book The Viscount Who Loved Me. While Jonathan Bailey returns to portray Anthony, newcomer Simone Ashley will portray his love interest, Kat Sharma. We'll still have to wait a while before we see their performances, but Chris Van Dusen's Twitter post, which includes a sweet photo, would suggest that they crushed it:

That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬 #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/SP8IKXxOJhNovember 20, 2021 See more

I’m definitely excited to see what will happen in Season 2 of Bridgerton! Each book of the book series focusing on a different member of the titular family, so it’s good to know that each season of the Netflix show will likely do the same. Still, because the first season was highly successful, this new batch of dramatic (and likely erotic) episodes has a lot to live up to.

Still, there's plenty of talent to help anchor the show. Simone Ashley recently opened up about the nerves she’s experienced as a result of taking the baton from Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne. Thankfully, the former lead was more than happy to help ease the transition by sharing advice Ashley and spending some downtime with her.

Of course, with Anthony now the central character, Daphne is going to be taking a backseat. Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed Simon, Duke of Hastings, announced his departure from the series not long after a second season was announced. But don’t write off Daphne and Simon’s love story just yet, as fans will still get references to Simon and the couple's baby.

Though the season is now in post-production, some of the cast got together in London recently to screen the first episode, and Penelope Featherington herself, Nicola Coughlan, told fans on Instagram that it’s “fucking brilliant.” If it's anything like the first, then we’ll all likely be saying that for every episode.

When the first season of Bridgerton dropped on Netflix over the holidays last year, it quickly became the platform’s most-watched original. Squid Game has since dethroned the drama for the record, but there could still be more records in the drama's future, given how popular it is.

Bridgerton Season 2 is currently set to hit Netflix sometime in 2022 and, now that filming is officially finished, let's hope an exact date arrives soon. But in the meantime, fans can settle for reliving Daphne and Simon’s great love story in the first season.