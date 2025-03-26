Seth Rogen Said The Guest List For His New Show Is So Impressive It ‘Stressed’ Him Out, And It’s Kind Of A Humble Brag

published

Talk about an all-star cast!

Seth Rogen wearing a suit and glasses on a film set in The Studio
(Image credit: AppleTV+)

Seth Rogen has his hands full with his new AppleTV+ show, The Studio. The series follows a new studio head of the fictional Continental Studios. The studio is failing, and the new head honcho, who Rogen plays, is trying to save it amidst an ever-changing Hollywood industry. It is a meta commentary about the current film industry and the shift in output at these big studios. To make the show realistic, the Superbad star enlisted some big names for recurring and cameo roles, and the ever-growing list is so large that it's even stressing Rogen himself out.

The actor and producer talked about some of the cameo roles and guest stars that are set to make an appearance in The Studio during a promotional piece for Apple. It kind of feels like almost everyone in Hollywood showed up for the comedy actor, signing off on his vision for this buzzy project on the 2025 TV schedule. And that notion gives him a bit of anxiety, as he explained:

I kind of viewed it like I was putting a band together. I’m a huge fan of Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O'Hara. Chase [Sui Wonders] is so funny. Bryan Cranston, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Zoë Kravitz, Zac Efron and Olivia Wilde. Greta Lee, Anthony Mackie, and Ron Howard. Dave Franco, Quinta Brunson, Ramy Youssef. I’m stressed out just thinking about it.

This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the big names heading to the small screen for this project too. The Studio cast list also includes:

  • Lucia Aniello
  • Peter Berg
  • Steve Buscemi
  • Ice Cube
  • Paul Dano
  • Paul W. Downs
  • Lil Rel Howery
  • Josh Hutcherson
  • Johnny Knoxville
  • Keyla Monterroso Mejia
  • Dewayne Perkins
  • Sarah Polley
  • Adam Scott
  • Jean Smart
  • Zack Snyder
  • Aaron Sorkin
  • Antony Starr
  • Nicholas Stoller
  • Ziwe
Seth Rogan, Chase Sui Wonders and Ike Barinholtz in The Studio.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

For more information on what else is heading to Apple TV+ in the near future, make sure to consult our feature on what's new and coming soon to Apple TV+.

Listen, I see why Rogen is stressed. However, I hope he's proud of all the talent he's assembled.

I’m not only excited to see these A-List actors in action, but I’m also eager to see some of these filmmakers and behind-the-scenes creatives finally getting their on-screen spotlight. Scorsese has famously made several cameo appearances on screen, but Aaron Sorkin, Zack Snyder, and Sarah Polley will be fun and unexpected personalities to see.

It’s impressive that Rogen and Goldberg were able to create such a killer list. While Rogen has worked with many of these stars before, like Charlize Theron and Zac Efron, many are not people that have connections to the Rogen-verse. This goes to show that the actor has a pretty solid script on his hand and a premise that many Hollywood creatives are vocally passionate about.

For some, it may be hard to balance so many stars and characters in a mini-series, but it seems like Rogen isn’t having this problem at all. The Studio has released its first two episodes, and it debuted with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score, which is pretty remarkable. Critics are calling The Studio a “self-loathing love letter” with a unique approach, which is probably why so many people wanted to jump in on the fun. It speaks to Rogen as a creative, and the reputation he’s developed with his own career as someone people want to work with and someone who makes great projects.

You can see for yourself if this new comedy joins the ranks of Apple TV+’s best shows by checking out the first two episodes of The Studio, which are streaming now with an Apple TV+ subscription. While you're at it, make sure to keep a tally of all the guest stars to fully appreciate all the work Rogen put into this series.

