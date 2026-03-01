The Shade Some Of The Other Kardashians Give Kendall Jenner Over Her Fashion Choices

A lot has been made lately over Kourtney Kardashian not wearing outfits anymore, since the latest season of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) suggested there was some tension between the sisters. However, it turns out she’s not the only one who gets shaded over her fashion choices. Kendall Jenner revealed the catty comment she gets when she knows her siblings don’t approve.

Kendall Jenner took Vogue on a tour of her impeccably organized closet, where she proclaimed her love for leather jackets and sweaters. The color scheme of her wardrobe is quite muted, with white, black and beige pieces taking up quite a bit of space. That makes it especially surprising to me that the model gets flak from the other Kardashian-Jenner family members. She said:

When it comes to style within my family, at least, I have different style choices than some of them. Sometimes I’ll definitely walk into a family dinner, and one or two of them will be like, ‘This is cool, what is this?’ You know, kind of a little side-eye action, but I could care less. When I love something, I love something.

You have to love shade that sounds like a compliment, right? It’s all in the delivery, though, and you could tell from Kendall Jenner’s tone and her sneer that when she gets that comment from her mother and/or sisters, they definitely don’t think her outfit is “cool.”

I guess Kendall’s style is more casual and comfortable than her sisters’, though she doesn’t go to the extreme of Kourtney Kardashian raiding Travis Barker’s closet to achieve her comfy aesthetic. Her simple outfits — like the one she wore to a tennis tournament with Kylie Jenner and Chalamet still appear sleek and put together, though she said she no longer bothers wearing heels higher than 4 inches.

On her closet tour she showed off her extensive collection of bags, and between how much Kylie spends on luggage and the six-figure gift Kim got from their mother Kris Jenner, we know how much these sisters love their bags, so they definitely all have that in common.

We also know Kendall Jenner can pull off some wild looks for work, as she was practically unrecognizable with bleached eyebrows in a recent campaign and has flaunted sheerly ethereal looks on the runway. She’s also been known to turn it up at the Met Gala with see-through outfits designed to drop some jaws.

Regardless of which pieces of Kendall Jenner’s wardrobe cause the judgmental side-eye from family members, I’m glad that she doesn’t let their opinions affect what she wears.

I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on her outfits when The Kardashians Season 8 hits the 2026 TV schedule. No premiere date has been announced yet but, in the meantime, you can catch up on earlier seasons and all of the sisters’ fashion by streaming the reality series on Hulu.