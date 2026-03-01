Filming Bridgerton's Bathtub Scene Sounds Like It Was Anything But Steamy: 'It Was Like Two Seals'

Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4 are ahead! You can stream the season in its entirety with a Netflix subscription .

It’s no secret that filming sex scenes is not sexy most of the time. They’re usually highly choreographed and very technical. However, what happens when a bathtub is involved in the moment? Well, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha found out, and they explained all the reasons why filming Benedict and Sophie’s steamy bathtub scene was seemingly anything but.

As Bridgerton Season 4 came out on Netflix’s 2026 schedule , Ha has described filming the sex scenes as “awkward” and “terrible.” She did make it clear that everything was “quite easy” and “OK” thanks to having a great scene partner in Luke Thompson. However, there are still plenty of reasons why these moments are not easy to create. Explaining some of the challenges that came with capturing the bathtub scene in Season 4’s finale, the Benedict and Sophie actors told Refinery 29 :

Yerin Ha : That bathtub is so long. It's so long. I'm 5'2", OK?

: That bathtub is so long. It's so long. I'm 5'2", OK? Luke Thompson : She kept floating down the river. We had to sort of brace.

: She kept floating down the river. We had to sort of brace. Yerin Ha: I had to be like. [Braces her chair]

So, first of all, the tub was large, and Ha is quite small. Therefore, she had a hard time staying in one place without sliding. That means that, along with performing the intimate actions in the scene, she and Thompson also had to make sure she stayed where she was supposed to without slipping away.

If you watch the scene, the Sophie actress is sitting in front of the Benedict actor for the majority of the time. It’s easy to see why they had to “brace” while they were filming, so she didn’t float away.

Adding to that, they were in that water for hours and hours and hours, as the actors recalled:

Luke Thompson : Being in water for six hours is...

: Being in water for six hours is... Yerin Ha : Gorgeous.

: Gorgeous. Luke Thompson : I would recommend it to everyone.

: I would recommend it to everyone. Yerin Ha : Lukewarm water. But hot water to wash my hair with.

: Lukewarm water. But hot water to wash my hair with. Luke Thompson : Disintegrating petals.

: Disintegrating petals. Yerin Ha: Milky, oily water.

Of course, they said all this with a laugh and some sarcasm, and previous comments make it clear that they had no issues filming these intimate moments for the sexually explicit Netflix project .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, that does not diminish the unexpected (and anything but sexy) challenges that came up while filming. Explaining some more about that and the difficulties that came with the oily water specifically, the Season 4 leads said:

Luke Thompson : That's the other thing, it was so slippery. It was like two seals. Because they kept pouring this thing to make it milky, but I think it had oil in it.

: That's the other thing, it was so slippery. It was like two seals. Because they kept pouring this thing to make it milky, but I think it had oil in it. Yerin Ha : So it can make us look really shiny.

: So it can make us look really shiny. Luke Thompson : So they basted us...

: So they basted us... Yerin Ha : Like a chicken.

: Like a chicken. Luke Thompson: Like two turkeys.

No wonder they were slipping and sliding around the tub.

Well, while this scene was by no means glamorous or steamy to film, it is very sexy on screen. The moment of intimacy between Benedict and Sophie comes after he apologizes for the offer he made at the end of episode 4, and it really helps solidify the fact that they’re in love and in this for the long haul together.

Now, if you are looking to see Benedict and Sophie’s full love story (steamy moments and all), you can stream Season 4 of Bridgerton on Netflix.