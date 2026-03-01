It May Only Be March, But It’s Already Black Bikini Summer For The Flip Off’s Christina Haack

When it comes to celebrity fashion, certain trends have a way of revolving, with some falling out of vogue for decades before being brought back (I honestly never thought leg warmers would make a resurgence, but Sydney Sweeney can do anything). There are some looks, however, that never go out of style. The black bikini is one of them, and HGTV star Christina Haack has already kicked off the season.

Fans of The Flip Off can’t wait to see Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa reunite when Season 2 hits the 2026 TV schedule but, until then, Haack seems to be living her best black bikini life. I mean, who cares if it’s only March when the vibes are this good?

(Image credit: Christina Haack's Instagram Stories)

The house-flipper looks absolutely amazing in her swimwear, and I love the halter top detailing, with three metallic rings connecting the piece to the fabric that runs behind her neck. The same is happening on the bottom, with the strings of the matching bottom tied to similar rings.

In the Instagram story photo, taken on the balcony of some tropical locale, where she’s no doubt vacationing with boyfriend of one year Chris Larocca, Christina Haack is promoting her new champagne line, Clé Cachée, as she and Heather Rae El Moussa have been keeping busy ahead of The Flip Off Season 2. They’ve even been helping each other, with Haack showing her support for HRE Beauty.

With it only being March, it does seem a bit early to be kicking off the black bikini summer trend but, if we’re getting technical about it, she’s not even the first to sport the stylish swimwear in 2026. Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX donned black bikinis in promotion of their BRAT-inspired movie The Moment back in February. In 2024, Miley Cyrus also kicked off the season in February, though neither one of these photoshoots took place outdoors like Christina Haack’s did.

The Christina on the Coast star is in good company in her black bikini choices. Kim Kardashian is just one of several famous fashionistas to regularly sport the look. In 2023, The Kardashians star kept the trend going into September while, in 2024 she jumped into look while twinning with Olivia Pierson. And, although she added a matching black sarong to her 2025 look, fans were still possibly more obsessed with the change to her hair.

These celebs are doing more than just lying around on the beach as they flaunt the classic look, too. Alexandra Daddario wore her black bikini to the gym, while Candace Cameron Bure found it suitable attire for her cold plunge.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m excited to see the return of black bikini summer, but I’m even more thrilled about the impending return of The Flip Off to see how Tarek El Moussa continues to juggle working with both his wife and his ex. It seems the trio is trying to make us think Chris Larocca might be Christina Haack’s new partner to take on the El Moussas, but some are theorizing they’re just trying to throw us off and that Christina and Heather Rae will double-team Tarek.

That’s the team we all really want, isn’t it? No premiere date has been announced yet, but you can stream Season 1 with an HBO Max subscription.