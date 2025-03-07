Jack In The Box Got Name-Dropped In Viral Clip Of Meghan Markle ‘Sussex’ Correcting Mindy Kaling, And They Turned It Into A Marketing Moment

Some things just go together: peanut butter and jelly, Batman and Robin, day and night. What doesn’t are Jack in the Box and Meghan Markle, or so you’d think. The restaurant chain was mentioned in the Netflix subscription show called With Love, Meghan during the now-viral moment of the host correcting her guest, Mindy Kaling. JITB didn’t skip a beat to create a marketable video that features the name drop as well as Markle correcting the actor-director of her Sussex name change.

The chain, which originated in the '50s, ran with the scene from the 2025 Netflix TV and movie schedule series quickly after the premiere. A cut version of the surprising exchange was posted to their Instagram with a simple caption of, “Eat like royalty with my 2 tacos. With love, Jack Box.”

The clip comes from the episode where The Office actress is working with Sussex – although the actress is still more widely known as Meghan Markle – in preparing a children-oriented party when the topic of fast food comes up. In the chain’s video, their mascot, Jack Box, is overlaid Kaling sharing her astonishment of the ex-royal indulging in fast food, only to get the surprise correction. Take a look for yourself below:

A post shared by Jack in the Box (@jackinthebox) A photo posted by on

The whole occurrence is odd, from the initial exchange to Jack Box covering someone else’s text from a reposted TikTok. This viral video of course comes after the flak over the With Love, Meghan delay following the Los Angeles wildfires in January. The show just has hit bump after bump in the road, and I’m frankly a little surprised the conversation wasn’t edited out of the show. Although I guess it was a chance for the Suits alum to have a public platform to remind that she's a Sussex now in a casual way. The JITB plug is just an unexpected result of the whole thing.

Even still, all of it feels uncomfortable and a little bizarre in my book. I think if she wanted to make the name change more prominent, it could’ve been done in so many different ways. This also isn’t the first time the ex-royals have had some complications with shows regarding their Netflix deal. They faced backlash of their Harry & Meghan documentary.

MISS MEGHAN MARKLE ON SUITS? (Image credit: BBC News) Is It Weird I’d Just Love Meghan Markle Back On Suits LA So We Could Get An Adorable Prince Harry On Set Story?

It’s a surprise that both streaming projects have been met with criticism as far as I'm concerned, but it’s not uncommon in Hollywood. The surprise, of course, is when Jack in the Box capitalizes on the somewhat awkward moment shared between friends that happened to mention fast food. If the new show does get renewed, hopefully it’ll make a comeback and be on par with some of the greats, because thinking about the food made made me hungry .

As for Jack in the Box, their IG post – while goofy and apt – could’ve been left unposted, for me. The name change conversation between Meghan Sussex and Mindy Kaling was viral enough as it is; the restaurant chain didn’t need to cash in on it.