Is It Weird I’d Just Love Meghan Markle Back On Suits LA So We Could Get An Adorable Prince Harry On Set Story?

Suits LA is now airing amid the 2025 TV schedule, and although the premiere received mixed reactions from fans, there's still much for franchise devotees to look forward to. Most notably, franchise OG Gabriel Macht is reprising his role as Harvey Specter for a few upcoming episodes, leading many to hope that other familiar faces might pop in. I, for one, would love it if Meghan Markle cameoed as Rachel Zane, but is it strange that I mostly just want that to happen so that we get another on-set story involving Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle left Suits due to her engagement to Prince Harry. During her tenure on the USA Network drama, Harry actually visited her on the set in Toronto when he was in town for the 2017 Invictus Games. A crew member said, at the time, that the Duke kept saying how proud he was of Markle and that he was “curious about how it all works." That vibe apparently also rung true for the Duchess' new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan (which is now available for Netflix subscription holders). A production member told People Harry served as a sweet BTS presence

Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super polite and friendly, but it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine.

It's wonderful to hear how supportive Prince Harry is and how he’s always been in his partner's corner. Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show, which was initially delayed due to the LA wildfires, sees the former actress hosting friends as they cook and garden together. The show offers an intimate look into Markle's domestic life. While Harry seemingly shied away from being in front of the camera and let Markle shine, it sounds like he was close by whenever his wife needed him, and that's just so lovely.

That being said, I wouldn’t necessarily care either way if Markle showed up on Suits LA as Rachel. But, if she were to do so, I'd just love the prospect of her hubby showing up to support her on set. Since the two do live in the Los Angeles area, it would be possible for the actress to briefly show up and for her husband to accompany her to set. Call me a romantic, but I just swoon over the thought of the Duke cheering on his wife amid production.

At the very least, whether or not Meghan Markle appears on LA, Prince Harry does appear during the final episode of With Love, Meghan. That moment is brief, but I'll certainly take that over no appearance from the royal at all. While it's been a struggle to get Netflix projects off the ground in some cases, I wouldn't be surprised if these two share the screen again at some point. Let's hope that if that happens, they'll produce even more cute BTS anecdotes.

On that note, let's hope the producers of Suits LA see fit to reach out to Meghan Markle about a cameo (if they haven't already). For now, though, fans can watch new episodes of the spinoff series on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC or stream them the next day with a Peacock subscription.