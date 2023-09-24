Jamie Lee Curtis Is Looking To Join Netflix's One Piece, And I'd Be So Game For This

Although Jamie Lee Curtis is chiefly known as a film actress thanks to movies like Halloween, Freaky Friday and the 2023 new movie release Haunted Mansion, she also has various TV credits on her resume, like New Girl, NCIS and Scream Queens. Now the actress is looking to join one of Netflix’s most popular shows in recent months. If Curtis has her way, she’ll be cast in the live-action adaptation of One Piece, and I’m so game for this to happen.

While known for her work in some of the best horror movies, in case you weren’t aware, Curtis is also a massive One Piece fan, and ever since her fellow enthusiasts of the manga/anime learned about this, it’s been repeatedly suggested she play Doctor Kureha. Taking to her Instagram page, the Laurie Strode performer shared that once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, she’ll join in on campaigning for the role, as you’ll see below.

Kureha is a doctor well into her 100s who’s often referred to as a witch for reasons like her advanced age, her treatment of patients and her reclusive nature. She took Tony Tony Chopper into her care as his previous guardian, Doctor Hiriluk, died from a deadly disease, and she trained the reindeer in medical science. While Chopper had already eaten the Human-Human fruit and gained the ability to transform into a human and human/reindeer hybrid before meeting her, without Kureha’s tutelage, he never would have become the Straw Hat Pirates’ resident doctor.

Since Chopper was teased in the One Piece Season 2 announcement, that means it’s more than likely that Doctor Kureha will be included in the next round of the live-action show in order to faithfully tell his introductory arc. Between Jamie Lee Curtis’ impressive acting chops and her interest in this role, One Piece showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Madea, and the show’s casting directors, would be foolish to not at least consider meeting with Curtis. The best part is that it wouldn’t be a major time commitment on Curtis’ part. Following her presence in the story that brings Chopper into contact with Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, Kureha only makes sporadic appearances in One Piece, so it’s not like Curtis would need to stick around the Netflix show for years.

Prior to One Piece Season 2 being confirmed, Steven Madea said scripts for the next batch of episodes were “ready,” and the final products could arrive somewhere between “a year and 18 months” if they “move very quickly.” However, since any major headway can’t be made until the actors strike has been resolved, it will likely be a while until we learn about any One Piece Season 2 castings. Still, that won’t stop me from crossing my fingers and hoping that Curtis is selected to play Doctor Kureha in the meantime.

If you can’t already streamed One Piece, rectify that immediately with your Netflix subscription. If you have already viewed Season 1’s eight episodes, then pick one of the other best shows on Netflix to watch, or widen your horizons by studying the 2023 TV schedule.