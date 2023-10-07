I Did Not Have Jamie Lee Curtis Praising Pamela Anderson For Her Fashion Week Look On My Bingo Card This Week

Often when celebrities make a splash during fashion week, it’s for some over-the-top ensemble or risqué look we haven't seen before. However, Pamela Anderson proved her icon status by making headlines for the exact opposite reason — going makeup-free to the shows at Paris Fashion Week. Of all of the reactions to the au naturel look, I didn’t expect to see Jamie Lee Curtis jump in to celebrate the Baywatch alum, but that is exactly what happened, and I am here for this lovely show of support.

Pamela Anderson posted a “Get Ready With Me” video on Instagram ahead of the Vivienne Westwood fashion show in Paris, declaring herself “makeup-free, liberated, and happier than ever.” In the video she explained why she was forgoing the glam treatment, and her words must have resonated with Jamie Lee Curtis. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress posted screenshots from the GRWM with some quotes that she seemed to find particularly inspirational. Check it out below:

“FREEDOM IS BEAUTIFUL!” Jamie Lee Curtis exclaimed in her caption, and I love the celebration of Pamela Anderson’s confidence coming from within, rather than anything a glam team would provide. The Pamela: A Love Story star certainly sounded liberated as she explained that something just came over her, inspiring her to show off her natural face at the fashion week events.

She didn’t want to compete with the beautiful clothes she said, but also she admitted she’s just “not into makeup right now,” explaining:

You kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes. You know, if we all chase youth or we’re chasing our idea of what beauty is in fashion magazines and everything, we’re only going to be disappointed or maybe a little bit sad. So I feel like this is it.

She admitted that the choice was a bit “rebellious,” but ultimately it was about being herself, and she said she was lucky to be able to be authentic as she paraded around Paris wearing beautiful gowns.

It was sweet to see Jamie Lee Curtis being a cheerleader for Pamela Anderson, but the move wasn’t out of the norm for the Halloween star, who is known for being passionate when it comes to beauty standards. Earlier this year after Karol G spoke out about being heavily photoshopped on the cover of GQ, Curtis called out the “BS” beauty industry . She wrote that corporations set unrealistic and unhealthy expectations so that people hate what they see when they look in the mirror and go out to buy products to cover their natural appearances.

Actress Andie MacDowell has also addressed the issue of beauty by refusing to dye her gray hair, despite some commenting that it makes her look older, and Justine Bateman has also embraced aging naturally , saying she thinks she looks “rad.”

It looks like we can add Pamela Anderson to this list of women redefining what it means to be beautiful, and it’s empowering to see the support they have for each other.