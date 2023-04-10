Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out ‘BS’ Beauty Industry After Singer Karol G Says She Was Photoshopped Heavily For Cover

Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long and wildly successful career in movies and TV. She's been on a serious high the last few years, and even won an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which was also her first nomination. She's also recently been using her platform to battle unrealistic beauty standards, insisting on letting her natural body be on display in that Oscar winning role. And recently Curtis called out the "BS" beauty industry after singer Karol G says she was photoshopped heavily for a cover.

On top of her talents as an actress, Jamie Lee Curtis is also known for her sparkling personality and strong personal convictions. She often uses her platform for causes close to her heart, recently taking to Instagram to support singer Karol G who took umbrage with how she was photoshopped for the cover of GQ. You can see the Halloween icon's post below:

Well, she certainly didn't mince words. Curtis has clearly had it with unrealistic beauty standards, particularly for women of all ages and sizes. And she wants to help encourage the public to reject the attempts by the beauty industry to create shame, and therefore encourage the purchase of various products or cosmetic procedures.

Jamie Lee Curtis' Instagram post was shared to her whopping 5.3 million followers on Instagram. She's the latest public figure to respond to the Karol G controversy, which saw the Columbian singer's appearance greatly changed via photoshop for the cover of GQ. She took to her own Instagram to share her thoughts, and feeling like she was disrespected by being so heavily altered. You can check it out below, with IG offering a translation for the caption for those non-Spanish speakers out there.

In JLC's post, she referenced some other individuals who have been using their platform to fight against unrealistic beauty standards in Hollywood. She name checks actress Andie MacDowell, who is refusing to dye her grey hair, despite some haters saying that it aged her. Also tagged is actress Justine Bateman, who has confronted the internet's judgmental comments about her aging. This type of discourse about aging and looks shows just how difficult it can be to be a public figure, particularly for women.

This Instagram post by Jamie Lee Curtis is just the latest example of the 64 year-old actress using her popular social media account to bring attention to a cause near and dear to her heart. She regularly raises money for her charity My Hand in Yours, infamously appearing in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to promote the organization. Curtis is also a vocal ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and is quite politically active.

Jamie Lee Curtis has some exciting projects coming down the line including Disney's The Haunted Mansion and the Borderlands movie.