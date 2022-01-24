Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Has Screened At Sundance, See What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Docuseries
Kanye West's three-part doc is coming in February.
Coodie & Chike’s upcoming Netflix docuseries jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy has been decades in the making, as Clarence “Coodie” Simmons began collecting footage of Kanye West in Chicago back before his meteoric rise to icon status, and long before he packed arenas with Donda listening parties. Critics have had the chance to screen the three-part project, whose first act, “Vision,” premiered at Sundance Film Festival on January 23. Let’s take a look at the reviews.
The screeners that were provided to critics included the label “Work in Progress,” and that seems a reasonable warning after Kanye West’s recent demands to Netflix regarding the series' final edit, which the rapper posted on Instagram just two days ahead of its Sundance premiere. Netflix will be releasing jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Wednesday, February 16, in three 90-minute installments. Do the critics think the story of Ye is worth over four hours of your time?
Chris Willman of Variety says though it’s separated into three parts, Kanye West’s story is really told in two halves, with the story of the rapper’s rise in the early aughts feeling like the hip-hop version of Disney+'s extremely popular The Beatles: Get Back.
Jordan Mintzer of THR enjoyed the first-hand footage captured by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons in the first two acts of the trilogy, but as Kanye West rose to fame, he left Simmons behind for a time, making the third act reliant on content that’s always been publicly available. Mintzer wishes we could have seen the making of the now-classic albums that took hip-hop to new places.
David Ehrlich of IndieWire graded the series a B+, saying despite its faults, the nearly five-hour project feels like a single hour, and that it could have held his attention for ten more. He says Clarence Simmons’ love for Kanye West is apparent, but does ultimately hurts the series as Simmons struggles to maintain perspective on the rising star.
Anna Smith of Deadline says viewers will feel a plethora of emotions when it comes to jeen-yus: A Kanye Trilogy, but it succeeds in making the rapper a sympathetic character.
A.A. Dowd of AV Club gives it a C+, going back to the “Work in Progress” label, which this review argues is fitting for a subject who continues to dominates the headlines with a public divorce from Kim Kardashian, threats to Pete Davidson in rap lyrics and starting a new high-profile relationship with Julia Fox. Kanye West’s story is far from over, and the episodes were incomplete to begin with.
While the critics seemed to find both good and bad in jeen-yus: A Kanye Trilogy, they did all agree that the early footage of the rapper as he moved from Chicago to New York is a thrilling documentation of Ye’s perseverance. The third act and the lack of first-hand footage and an incomplete story seems to weaken the overall project. But maybe that will all change if Ye does indeed get to have final editing supervision before it goes live.
If you think this sounds like an endeavor you’re in for, the first act of jeen-yuhs: A Trilogy will premiere on Netflix on February 16, with the next two being released weekly on Wednesdays. Until then, take a look at some of the best shows on Netflix right now.
