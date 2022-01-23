Kanye West’s New Girlfriend Julia Fox Claps Back At Claims She’s Only Dating Him For Fame

The dating life of rapper Kanye West has created some confusion as of late. One minute he's making serious attempts on Thanksgiving to save his marriage with Kim Kardashian, and the next minute he's doing photoshoots on first dates with Julia Fox. Interestingly, their romance has appeared to take things up a notch, as the actress is "packing up" her old life to be with Ye. And of course, this is all happening in tandem Kardashian’s supposed relationship with SNL alum Pete Davidson getting serious. As for Fox’s own motivation, speculation has it that she's dating West only for the fame it brings, but the actress is clapping back at the claims.

Truth be told, Julia Fox was relatively unknown until her role in the Safdie Brothers’ acclaimed 2019 film, Uncut Gems. She made quite an impression, though, as the mistress to Adam Sandler’s character and even was nominated for Breakthrough Actor at the Gotham Awards that year. Given her rise to distinction, accusations continue to swirl that she is trying to capitalize on Kanye West's notorious fame to increase her own. Yet on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, the actress got frank about what she really cares about, saying:

It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care. People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' And it’s like, ‘Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real.’ And secondly, I really don't. I just care about making my art, putting things into the world. That’s it.

It would appear, then, that the two stars have more things in common than was previously believed. One being that they both, apparently, have a history of dating billionaires. (Kim Kardashian in fact earned the coveted status last year.) The two also seemingly share a passion for their artistic endeavors. Before Uncut Gems brought her notoriety, the actress in fact had created her own clothing line, two photography books and several art exhibits in New York City (with one said to have been painted in her own blood).

Likewise, Kanye West has been known to channel his emotional process through performance art and music over the years (previously with the help of his ex-wife). The upcoming documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, about his own rise to fame has hit a snag recently – because West demanded on social media that he get final edit over Netflix. The rapper has also taken out his frustrations lately concerning both Kim Kardashian and new beau Pete Davidson in a diss track, which also made a subtle reference to Julia Fox.

The rapper might want to be wary, however, because Pete Davidson has a few famous friends of his own. But reportedly, Davidson himself finds the hoopla all too amusing. This shouldn't surprise anyone, considering how the comedian once deemed a joke about his dad's death on 9/11 as “dope.”

So likely, Pete Davidson is indeed getting a kick out of riling up Kanye West into a rage. One thing for sure, though, is that Julia Fox is totally unbothered about what gets said about her part in all of it.