Jelly Roll Is Being ‘So F---ing Sweet’ With One Big Gift Amidst His Divorce

Jelly Roll has been making headlines as of late, and it hasn’t been because of his musical prowess. Earlier this week, it was reported that he and Bunnie Xo were divorcing after nearly a decade of marriage. The former couple initially remained mum on the details regarding their split, but they’ve now been speaking out. When Bunnie discussed the situation, she declared that her ex had been gracious amid the proceedings. The media personality even revealed that Jelly gave her a huge gift after their breakup.

46-year-old Bunnie Xo – whose real name is Alisa DeFord – has long been candid about her relationship with the “Heart of Stone” singer, sharing both the highs and lows of their dynamic. With that, it tracks that she would open up about their divorce during a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast. Bunnie discussed the matter with good friends Meme Shahan and Hailee Clark, and she dropped an f-bomb while expressing effusive praise for her former hubby, who apparently gave her a property-related token of his appreciation:

So Jay and I have been building our dream house. We bought a compound, and we've been building our dream house for the past year. When I say we, I mean ‘cause my husband was always like — Jay is always like, ‘Just do whatever you want to do, honey.’ He didn't care. He just wanted to move in, turnkey. [He] didn't want to have a problem with it…. Jay is so fucking sweet that he's giving me that compound in the divorce, because he knows how special it is to me.

That “compound” has been under construction in Tennessee, which is where 41-year-old Jelly Roll (whose actual name is Jason DeFord was born). Up until this point, he and Alisa had been living in a mansion in Nashville, which they purchased in 2023. After divorce news broke, it was reported the movers had arrived to pick up items from the abode. Alisa went on to share more details about the compound – which is made up of three homes – and she won’t be the only person living there, as she explained:

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It has three houses on it. So one of the houses is going to Meme. All the animals. Everybody's worried about Crunch and S'more. Chachi's right here…. All the animals are coming with us. Meme's bringing her animals. I'm bringing my animals. We have land. We have a huge barn that's being built. Meme's getting the house next door, and we're building a house for a little barnaminium for Hailee on the back of the property ‘cause she has to have a separate entrance, because she has so many fucking booty calls.

Based on the comments she shares, Bunnie Xo seems excited about the big move. This all also seems to signify more than just a change in living situation for the podcaster:

So we're all just moving in together on this compound…. I don't know like, I feel so powerful, and I feel so inspired to just live life.

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Jelly Roll was reportedly the one to file for the divorce in May and, when the news eventually broke this month, it was reported that he and his ex – who he met in 2015 and married in 2016 – had a final fight, which led to the divorce proceedings. Early on, insiders claimed the pair were seeking privacy amid the legal process. That definitely seems to have changed in recent days, as Roll also spoke out about the divorce on social media. At the end of a recent vlog, the Fire Country guest star even called Bunnie, who directed viewers to her podcast for answers on their split. That brief conversation seemed to signify a level of brand synergy between the two.

Speaking of brands, it’s been alleged that the DeFord’s differing personas led to a bit of a “PR” nightmare. It was said that Alisa’s thirst traps and other risqué posts clashed with the Christian values Jason had been exuding. Nevertheless, the social media updates from both Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll would suggest that they’re on good terms. With that, both of them are now in a position to live their lives as they please and, with Bunnie now in possession of the compound, she appears to be in strong standing property-wise.