90 Day Fiancé's Gino And Jasmine's Divorce Is Official, With One Wild Twist

90 Day Fiancé's Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are officially divorced, after she officially filed back in October. As the 2026 TV schedule already showed Gino moving on in new relationships, it looks like he has the added bonus of his ex sending him spousal support in a wild turn of events. Not only that, but we also have reported details on how much money this legal agreement will entail.

The Details Behind Jasmine Paying Gino Spousal Support

When it comes to this latest married 90 Day couple splitting up, I'm honestly shocked that the person getting a payout is Gino and not Jasmine. She's been ordered to pay him a decent sum of money, per Us Magazine, and she may or may not need a few more spinoff appearances to make those payments. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Jasmine will pay Gino a total of $20,000 over the course of 40 months (or a little over three years). She'll make $500 payments, with the first payment due on July 1st.

Admittedly, this is a wild turn of events, especially given most American 90 Day Fiancé stars often worry about their foreign exes trying to take all of their money. In addition to the monthly payments, Gino will get to keep his property in Michigan and car, while Jasmine will keep her property in Florida. Both parties also agreed to keep their own clothing, jewelry and furniture at their respective houses.

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While this can't be said with certainty, it may have been possible that Jasmine was willing to agree to this to after the nightmare of seeing her Gino's entire relationship play out for TV viewers and HBO Max subscription holders to see. While the couple did marry and Jasmine moved from Panama to the United States, things quickly went south after she requested an open marriage, and later became pregnant by her new partner, Matt Branistareanu.

I Wonder If This Payout Impacts Gino's Involvement In 90 Day Fiancé Going Forward

The details of why the payout was decided upon are unknown, but I do have questions as to why Jasmine was ordered to pay Gino, and not the other way around. I have a theory that perhaps this money is meant to offset the fact that TLC will no longer feature Gino on 90 Day Fiancé, and this money could serve as a payout for lost wages as a result.

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Stories from Jasmine alleged he was let go, so accounts like @90DayFianceUpdate wonder if that's the case. It could be a possibility, though I would also think it's also a possibility the payout was just Gino getting money back from legal fees to defend himself in court.

All that's known for sure is that this couple is over, and I have a good feeling it'll be the last time either is included in the same storyline for 90 Day Fiancé. I do know it's already been rumored that Jasmine has been in the midst of filming an upcoming appearance for the franchise. At this time, the cast is allegedly gathering in Florida for another season of an unknown spinoff (via Reddit). There's no word on when Gino will be back, so I have to wonder.

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For now, neither Jasmine nor Gino are on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé, which airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Let's hope they both get a bit of a break from the spotlight, if only so they can get a chance to relax between these divorce proceedings.