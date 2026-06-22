Insider Drops Claims About Why Jelly Roll’s Ex Bunnie Xo Won’t Stay Single Too Long After Their Divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are divorcing after nearly a decade of marriage, and they seem to already be taking steps to move forward with their lives. Movers were seen at their Nashville mansion just last week and, since then, Bunnie (46) has also revealed that Jelly (41) gifted her the “compound” they’d been building ahead of their split. Something that remains unclear is whether either of the former spouses will jump into the dating pool soon. At the very least, one source is dropping claims as to why Bunnie won’t be on the market long.

Since she and her soon-to-be-ex-husband confirmed their divorce, Bunnie Xo – whose actual name is Alisa DeFord – has addressed relationship-based chatter. However, as of this writing, the podcaster has not indicated that she has another man. If an insider for In Touch Weekly is to be believed, though, DeFord shouldn’t have a hard time landing a new partner if she ever chooses to pursue one. She’s allegedly so highly sought after in her Tennessee-based community that it’s purportedly led to a running joke:

Bunnie is very well-loved in Nashville circles. People would openly joke how Jelly Roll was literally punching way above his weight and that she could do a hell of a lot better.

Right now, this assertion should be taken with a massive grain of salt, especially due to recent comments DeFord made on her Dumb Blonde podcast. While discussing the divorce on the June 18 installment of the show, DeFord refuted claims that she was dating Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, calling the claims "embarrassing." She did, however, emphasize her “respect” for Kroeger while also saying she was “not going to ever be in another relationship.” Still, the source doubled down on the claim of DeFord having options:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

There’s no way she’ll be single for long, especially with all these hot-blooded country dudes that are currently sliding into her DMs and staking their claim.

Bunnie Xo also reportedly has a potential suitor, according to this unnamed source, who alleges that Keith Urban could be a prime new partner for her. The insider claims the two have “got mutual friends” and that “he’s always said she’s an incredibly hot lady with a heart of gold.” Of course, Urban went through a divorce with Nicole Kidman (his wife of 20 years), and the two have remained amicable. Kidman even celebrated Urban with a Father’s Day tribute.

More on Jelly Roll (Image credit: Jelly Roll's YouTube) Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo’s Relationship Was Reportedly A ‘PR’ Nightmare Before Their Split

By all accounts, Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll’s relationship has remained good-natured as well since the former filed for divorce in May. Bunnie praised her former husband for his generosity, especially when it came to his real estate-related gesture. And, when Roll (real name Jason DeFord) addressed the divorce in a vlog, he talked up Bunnie and even got on the phone with her in order to promote the “divorce” episode of her podcast. The WWE SummerSlam alum even called out those who thought he and his ex would “hate each other” after breaking up.

The DeFords met in 2015 and exchanged marital vows in 2016, with Jason welcoming a child by another woman a week before the ceremony. During the course of their relationship, the DeFords were candid about the good and not-so-good aspects of their marriage. As for the divorce, Alisa shared that a fight was what ultimately led to Jason filing the divorce papers.

In terms of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s personal lives, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for them. What can be said is that both will be in a position to date whomever they choose moving forward. Despite that, if Bunnie sticks to her position of not getting into another relationship, it feels likely that she won’t pursue any alleged options she may or may not have.