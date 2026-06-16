Jelly Roll's Divorce News Just Broke, But He’s Already Making Moves In Nashville

Jelly Roll is reportedly on the cusp of starting a new chapter in his life. It was reported earlier this week that the Grammy-winning singer and WWE guest filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, his wife of nearly 10 years. Right now, there are limited details regarding the couple’s decision to part ways. At the very least, though, it would seem that everything is moving along quite quickly. A recently obtained photo shows that moves are already being made at the former couple’s shared home in Nashville.

A new photo shows that movers were recently present at the residence of Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason DeFord) and Bunnie Xo (whose real name is Alisa DeFord). The movers were spotted this past Monday, at which point they were seen pulling out items at the massive Tennessee abode. Movers also spoke to TMZ and alleged that up to that point, they’d never seen movers at the house. What still remains unclear is whether one of the stars or both of them are moving out of the house.

The divorce news initially broke on Monday, though the “Son of a Sinner” performer apparently filed the paperwork this past May. According to TMZ, the DeFords’ decision to split up was mutual, and they’re seeking privacy during this time. This all comes after what’s reportedly been a marriage filled with highs and lows.

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo reportedly met back in 2015, and the pair eventually tied the knot in 2016 shortly after Roll welcomed a child with another woman. Over the years, both stars were candid about their marriage, including the fact that they’d split up on multiple occasions. Additionally, the “Save Me” singer previously admitted to infidelity. The pair would also frequently post about each other and celebrate milestones accordingly. Check out how Roll celebrated the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary back in 2024:

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While Jelly Roll has been in the music industry for over a decade now, he arguably didn’t rise to musical prominence until 2022, with the release of his first No. 1 radio hit, “Dead Man Walking.” Since then, DeFord has not only ventured deeper into music – which has led to some cool career moments – but also into the world of acting, as he parlayed his success into a guest spot on Tulsa King as well as an appearance on Fire Country. On top of that, the artist also found himself at the center of discussion regarding another high-profile gig.

DeFord was linked to American Idol after exiting judge Katy Perry pitched him as her replacement. The chatter became so strong that even series host Ryan Seacrest weighed in on the rumor and didn’t deny DeFord’s talent. Ultimately, it was Carrie Underwood who would take on that judge vacancy, yet DeFord has continued to thrive professionally.

When it comes to Jelly Roll’s personal life, it does indeed seem that he and Bunnie Xo are keeping things close to the vest when it comes to their divorce. Hopefully, the two of them are able to move forward in ways that work for them.