Bunnie Xo Detailed The Fight That Led To Jelly Roll Filing Divorce Papers And How She Reacted To Them
The ‘Save Me’ singer also responded to his ex’s comments.
In shocking celebrity relationship news this week, we learned that Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie Xo were divorcing after nearly a decade of marriage. While the couple reportedly asked for privacy at first and seemed to be keeping their issues close to the vest, both parties have since broken their silence. Bunnie Xo — whose real name is Alisa DeFord — got especially candid, recalling the fight that led her husband to file for divorce and how she reacted.
Bunnie Xo Explains How Mother’s Day Argument Led To Divorce
Bunnie Xo opened up on her Dumb Blonde podcast, where she said she and Jelly Roll — real name Jason DeFord — didn’t fight a lot. That wasn’t because they got along all the time, but because they weren’t good about communicating their issues. Instead, she explained:
Things apparently went south for the couple in May, when Alisa DeFord reached her tipping point during a disagreement. She continued:
Bunnie Xo said she and Jelly Roll didn’t talk probably for weeks after that argument, and the “Need a Favor” singer was still so angry and emotional that he filed for divorce. She acknowledged that she was the one who told him to do it, and despite not being the kind of person to say things she doesn’t mean, it doesn’t sound like she actually wanted to end the marriage. She said:
Bunnie Xo said she immediately started hormone replacement therapy and seeing a counselor. It sounds like she wanted to work on the relationship but that Jelly Roll allegedly didn’t feel the same way. In her words:
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo always were an unconventional couple — a PR nightmare, some have said — with the singer’s strong faith seeming to conflict with her history as a sex worker. Bunnie said their divorce is equally unique and that they’re on the “best possible terms you could ever have in a divorce.” She even said the two still plan to have a baby together.
What Jelly Roll Said About Bunnie Xo’s Candid Podcast
The “Save Me” singer seemed to cosign his estranged wife’s comments because Jelly Roll told the crowd at his Saratoga Springs concert that “every word” of Bunnie Xo’s podcast was true. Before continuing with the show, he said she will be his best friend forever, then shouted out a sweet message:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Bunnie Xo is right — I don’t think I’ve seen a divorce quite this friendly ever. No wonder the news caught everyone off-guard. It will be interesting to see how things continue to play out for these two, especially the part about still possibly having a family together.
As for what’s next for Jelly Roll, he’s guest-starred on Fire Country, was one of several celebs to show up at Wrestlemania 42 and performed on Tulsa King, not to mention the work he’s done on competition shows like American Idol and Star Search. So there’s no telling where else he might pop up.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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