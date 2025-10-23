After Getting Pinned At WWE Backlash, Jelly Roll Talks About Whether He'll Get In The Ring Again

Jelly Roll's been around the music industry for a while, but his recent breakthrough into country music has led to Grammy wins and opened a lot of doors for him to go even further with his talents. He's appeared in everything from episodes of Fire Country and Tulsa King to a WWE ring, and we now know for sure there's one of those he plans on revisiting eventually.

The singer faced Logan Paul at WWE Backlash as part of the 2025 TV schedule earlier this year, ultimately losing his tag-team match. During an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jelly Roll talked about his wishes for the future when it comes to professional wrestling:

I will wrestle again, for sure. “I want to run it back. I want to do one more. I know why Bad Bunny had to do Backlash now because I know he walked out of that ring that night [after his first match] knowing how much more he could give.

Bad Bunny is a good celebrity-turned-wrestler to imitate, compared to the scores of others who appeared on Monday Night Raw to host and have a brief in-ring interaction. The pop sensation, who will be the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer in 2026, really committed to the WWE with a few memorable matches that really made waves with wrestling fans. Bad Bunny stated in early 2025 that he'd like to return to professional wrestling in the future, echoing Jelly Roll's thoughts above.

As for what he'd do if given another opportunity in the ring, Jelly Roll is likely conscious of his actual career as a music sensation. He has a lot of commitments in his busy life, but has laid out a plan for what he'd like to do in ideal circumstances:

I don’t really know what I want, but a dream scenario is: I’d like to get involved for like a run. Like, I’d like to wrestle every Friday, you know what I mean? Like, I’d like to get involved for like a 6-9 month run. But I definitely got to do one more though, man. It’s like anything else in life. You did it once and you think you were prepared, but you wasn’t. And you leave there, all I could think about is everything I know I could have done a little better.

One has to wonder where Jelly Roll would find the time to be available every Friday night for a 6-9-month stretch, especially looking at other celebrities that only wrestle on a part-time basis. Hell, that'd be the equivalent of what John Cena signed up for with his retirement tour, so while Jelly Roll may want to do that, I'm curious if that would actually happen.

Those dates don't include the additional training time he'd need to improve as a WWE performer, both for the sake of putting on a good show for audiences, as well as ensuring he protects himself and others when in the ring. It's a lot of work, though we've seen other people like Logan Paul effectively juggle being in the WWE alongside all their other responsibilities, so it's not impossible.

If Jelly Roll has a desire to return to the WWE, there wouldn't be a better time to do it than the start of 2026. WrestleMania season is often the perfect time for celebrities to join the mix, as they can help promote the upcoming event and set up a match for the card against another superstar that may not have a role in any of the main storylines. In this case, I think he'd be having a rematch against Logan Paul, and maybe this time, come out on top.

I'd keep an eye out to see if Jelly Roll ends up appearing at the 2026 Royal Rumble, which is set to take place on January 31st. I'm up for seeing him have at least one more match, and if that goes well, I'd love to see what he'd do with a long-term storyline.