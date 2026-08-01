Bunnie Xo Is (Reportedly) Eyeing Her Next Act After Her Split From Jelly Roll

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What's next after their divorce?

Jelly Roll talks to fans on his vlog, while Bunnie Xo appears on Today.
(Image credit: Jelly Roll/Today)

Often, celebrity divorces are drawn out and dramatic, and it’s not uncommon to see them hang over the people involved for a while. However