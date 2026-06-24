One Career Decision Bunnie Xo Wanted To Make That (Allegedly) Sparked Jelly Roll Divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s relationship remains a topic of discussion since it was reported that the two were divorcing after almost a decade of marriage. Overall, the process seems to be progressing quickly, as movers have already been present at the former couple’s Nashville abode. Based on statements the two have made, they’re also remaining friendly. All the while, there’s been speculation about why the relationship ended and, per a new report, a potential career decision on Bunnie’s part was a contributing factor.

Over the years, Bunnie Xo – whose real name is Alisa DeFord – has discussed a myriad of topics regarding her personal life, including her experiences as an escort. DeFord (46) reportedly worked within that profession for over a decade, and she transitioned out of it by 2023. While the media personality has since moved onto other ventures, a source who spoke with Rob Shuter’s Naughty or Nice substack claimed that DeFord allegedly wanted to move back into that business, which purportedly displeased her husband:

Bunnie started seriously considering a return, and that created real tension. She wasn’t talking about her past anymore. She was talking about her future.

After the divorce news broke, Bunnie was candid about where she stood with 41-year-old Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason DeFord). When speaking about what ultimately prompted her ex-husband to file for divorce, Bunnie detailed a fight that apparently occurred on Mother’s Day. However, another source claimed the argument didn’t end the marriage but “exposed problems that had been building for a long time.” As for why Bunnie would allegedly consider being an escort again, another insider said this:

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She’s always been proud of where she came from. For Bunnie, this wasn’t about controversy. It was about business, freedom, and doing something she understood.

Following the divorce news, insiders also alleged that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s relationship was a “PR” nightmare. That was supposedly due to Bunnie’s risqué social media posts and sex-positive discussion countering the Christian values Jelly has been exuding through his music in recent years. However, per an unnamed source, “morality” wasn’t so much the main issue when it came to this split but something else entirely:

Nobody was judging anyone. The issue wasn’t morality. The issue was compatibility. They stopped seeing the same picture when they looked ahead.

Jelly Roll briefly addressed his divorce during a vlog, and he actually called Bunnie as a way of showing that the two were still on good terms. From there, Jelly implored his viewers to head over to Bunnie’s Dumb Blonde podcast to get all of the information on the split. During that podcast episode, Bunnie praised her ex and also lauded him for gifting her the “compound” they’d been building for the last year. She also spoke to her relationship status, saying she had no plans to date, though insiders claim Bunnie won’t be single for too long.

As for Bunnie Xo’s professional ventures, she hasn’t given any public indication that she’ll become an escort again or make any kind of return to adult entertainment. Regardless, in the aftermath of her divorce, the world seems to be her oyster.