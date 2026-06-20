Jelly Roll Knows People Want 'The Piping Hot Tea' On His Divorce, And Addressed It With His Ex-Wife

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s divorce made waves this week, as it was announced and speculation about them began. However, the two quickly dispelled the rumors that were going around. In fact, the singer called his ex-wife in a video to address “the piping hot tea” about their split.

Now, this YouTube vlog from the “Need a Favor” singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, started with him noting that fans might have thought he wouldn’t post a vlog this week because he’s “in the middle of a divorce.” He then said that he’d talk about it at the end of the video, which he did. In fact, it included a phone call with his ex-wife, whose actual name is Alisa Andrea DeFord. Here’s how that segment of the video went down:

Jelly Roll : Alright, y'all, I told you I was going to give you all the piping hot tea about the divorce. I know y'all been waiting. Y'all been waiting. You ready for it? Mama Bear, tell them where to find it.

: Alright, y'all, I told you I was going to give you all the piping hot tea about the divorce. I know y'all been waiting. Y'all been waiting. You ready for it? Mama Bear, tell them where to find it. Bunnie Xo : Alright, guys, head over to my YouTube, Dumb Blonde pod, watch the divorce podcast, and all of your questions will be answered.

: Alright, guys, head over to my YouTube, Dumb Blonde pod, watch the divorce podcast, and all of your questions will be answered. Jelly Roll : Yeah, y'all thought we were going to hate each other, didn't you? Plot twist bitches. Love you, baby.

: Yeah, y'all thought we were going to hate each other, didn't you? Plot twist bitches. Love you, baby. Bunnie Xo: Love you, bye.

Outside of what he teased at the start of the video and the above back-and-forth at the very end, the majority of the vlog didn’t feature divorce talk. Jelly Roll did name-drop Bunnie Xo during a discussion about the dreams he has, but that was it. Overall, the only direct discussion about their split was very positive and plugged the podcast that his ex released about it.

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Speaking of this episode of the Dumb Blonde Podcast , it made lots of headlines when it dropped. In it, Bunnie Xo revealed the fight that led to their divorce; she said the decision “was not mutual,” and she spoke candidly about both their breakup and their future (which includes them continuing to try to have a kid together). She also noted that everything involving this divorce has been “cool, calm and collected.”

Meanwhile, while there wasn’t much talk about his divorce in Jelly Roll’s video, its caption did address it a bit more. Starting off with “Welp. I got divorced,” the singer explained the other things that went on this week, including CMA Fest. Then, he dove into the headlines that have been going around about his split:

Y'all have seen the headlines. Heard the rumors. Read whatever your cousin's friend's coworker said on Facebook. I'm not gonna sit here and pretend none of it happened — but I also think y'all deserve to hear it straight instead of through fifteen rounds of telephone. So okay, y'all — let's finally talk about this.

In the podcast, Bunnie Xo explained that no one cheated, and she and Jelly Roll are still very good friends. Their phone call in the musician’s video shows that off too, and so did his comments at a concert , where he told the audience that “the internet is a liar” and “nobody cheated on nobody.”

Before this, there were claims that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s relationship was a PR nightmare before they split up. Their struggles that led to their divorce were also detailed in the podcast. However, now that they’re split, they’ve made it very clear that they’re doing fine.

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