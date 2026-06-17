Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo’s Relationship Was Reportedly A ‘PR’ Nightmare Before Their Split

It was recently reported that singer Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, would be divorcing after nearly 10 years of marriage and, thus far, the situation seems to be progressing quickly. Earlier this week, movers were spotted at the pair’s home in Nashville, with a photo showing the workers hauling out items accordingly. Reps from neither of the soon-to-be-former spouses have yet to weigh in on the situation. Now, though, an insider is weighing in on how their relationship was allegedly marred by “PR” troubles before the split.

Per comments from one source, many were surprised to hear that Jelly Roll (41) and Bunnie Xo (46) – whose real names are Jason and Alisa DeFord – were having marital problems ahead of the former’s filing. That individual opined that “if the divorce was on his mind, you'd never have known.” That aside, though, another unnamed individual alleged that the pair had an image problem due to some of their actions apparently conflicting with the Christian values Jason publicly expressed:

There is just such a conflict in what’s going on. He’s preaching this Christian way of life. She’s posing mostly naked and talking about porn and penises on her podcast.

Bunnie Xo, as a media personality, has been known to hold candid conversations about a myriad of topics, including sex-related matters, on her Dumb Blonde podcast. DeFord – who formerly worked as an escort and has been open about that – has also gone viral at times for sharing risqué photos on social media. Even hours before the divorce news broke, the podcaster dropped a picture of herself sporting lingerie. When it comes to how Bunnie’s business has allegedly affected Jelly’s, that same insider also said this to DailyMail:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

At every turn she’s just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they’re trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville].

It is true that Jelly Roll has transitioned into Christian-friendly music as of late. Additionally, the “Son of a Sinner” performer has also been candid about how faith factors into his life. This all coincides with other professional developments for the Grammy winner, who’s since jumped into acting, having appeared on Tulsa King and even landed a part on Fire Country. And, in the fall of 2025, he also jumped into the wrestling ring to take part in WWE SummerSlam.

Roll met Bunnie before his music career truly took off and he was having cool moments with Eminem or appearing in a music video alongside Snoop Dogg. The DeFords met in 2015 and got married the following year, with Jason welcoming a child with another woman just a week before the ceremony. Overall, the songwriter has two children from prior relationships. Throughout the marriage, both Roll and Bunnie were candid about aspects of their relationship, with the former even admitting to infidelity.

In terms of his divorce, Roll reportedly filed the paperwork in his native state of Tennessee but, despite that, it’s been alleged that the decision to split was mutual. The DeFords are reportedly seeking privacy as they sort out the details of their split. As for whether or not PR-related issues contributed to the dissolution of their relationship, those claims should be taken with a massive grain of salt right now.