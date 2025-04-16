After Seeing Jelly Roll On Fire Country, I'm Very Moved By The Story Behind How He Got A Role On The Show

published

Give him a full-time role.

Jelly Roll as Noah and Billy Burke as Vince Leone on Fire Country.
(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Spoilers ahead for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 17, “Fire and Ice.”

Fire Country’s latest episode on the 2025 TV schedule brought in another country superstar. That's right, after Kane Brown guest-starred in Season 1, it was Jelly Roll’s turn to make his acting debut. So, not only did Season 3, Episode 17, “Fire and Ice" feature Jake's shocking phone call, but fans were able to see Jelly Roll in a different light. While I loved his character from the jump, I love him even more after hearing the moving story behind how the singer ended up on the show.

The Grammy-nominated singer played Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who works at the facility where Vince’s dad is. He had a pretty meaningful and much-needed talk with Vince, who is continuing to deal with his dad’s dementia, and it gave us another look at a person who has figured out how to live after being incarcerated.

It turns out Jelly Roll had wanted to be on the show, and got to work with co-creator and star Max Thieriot on the role. Telling the story behind how this came to be, the Bode actor told Us Weekly that he met the singer at the CMT Awards, and from there they worked to get him into Fire Country, explaining:

I said, ‘Thank you for letting us have some of your songs on the show. It’s been awesome.’ And he’s like, ‘Dude.’ He’s like, ‘How do I get on the show, like I really want -- I’ve been petitioning online.’ You know, I’m like, ‘Jelly, you know I could probably get you on the show.’ And we worked on, one, coming up with the character that we all thought would be interesting and unique and special, the second chances idea and what he really represents, but also feels different from who he is and sort of how people see him day to day as a country singer.

The fact that Jelly Roll had never acted before but was so adamant about being on Fire Country really makes the story. It’s also better knowing that they just had a chance meeting in a restroom at an awards show. Even though it’s likely his cameo would have come at some point, especially since the series was using his music and he was trying to make it happen online, the whole meeting in the restroom story couldn’t have been better.

There’s actually a big reason why the country star wanted to be on Fire Country and why the show was such a perfect first acting job for him. Jelly Roll spent time in prison when he was a teenager and in his 20s, but really turned his life around with music. So, he can relate to stories like Bode's.

In a BTS video shared by the official Fire Country TikTok, he opened up about what it means to him to play a character like Noah and how that was almost his own life, explaining:

I’m playing a guy who’s a second chance man, who's been in and out of prison, but lost his mother due to dementia. So my form of rehabilitation for myself and to give back as a man of service was I came to work at the local nursing home. I really found myself in this guy. When I came home from my last time being incarcerated, where I was so determined to change who I was as a human, if music didn’t work, I have a feeling I wouldn’t have been far-fetched from being Noah, working somewhere at some place, just trying to help people.

In the video, he also praised Thieriot and the series for really shining a light on second chancers, and it makes me love Jelly Roll’s appearance on Fire Country even more.

Jelly Roll playing this character highlights the ways people can turn their lives around, which is ultimately what Fire Country is about. It also shows off the various ways rehabilitation and healing can happen. From music to working in a nursing home to becoming a firefighter, there are lots of ways folks can find second chances after a tough chapter of life.

Whether or not Jelly Roll could be coming back as Noah is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to carve out some time in his schedule to return, especially since the role means so much to him. Since Fire Country was one of many CBS shows to be renewed for next season, it’s always possible. Maybe he can even appear in the upcoming Sheriff Country spinoff.

I don't really care how it happens, I just ultimately hope he's able to come back to the show, because his care is infectious, and this story is important.

New episodes of Fire Country air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, and stream the next day for those with a Paramount+ subscription.

