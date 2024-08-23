‘I’d Kill For You Whenever’: Jenna Ortega Gets Her Goth Back On For Sabrina Carpenter’s New Video, Then Shares A Sweet Message

In anticipation for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega’s goth fashion sense has been in full swing once again between a recent red carpet look and a cool throwback to Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz . Now the actress has gone for another fun blood and guts moment as the costar in Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” music video. It’s on brand for her, and… leaves quite the impression.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet just dropped after the pop singer topped herself on the music charts between her two hit songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” In celebration of it, Carpenter released a music video for the opening track “Taste,” and it’s all-time great music video that features Jenna Ortega and some major slasher moments. Check it:

Sabrina Carpenter - Taste (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Why does this feel like one of the best horror movies we’ll never see? It’s so fun to see Jenna Ortega being cast as the other woman who has the object of Carpenter’s affections in her arms. The video has Carpenter hilariously trying to murder Ortega, but she has guns, chainsaws and so forth to bite back. “Taste” has major Death Becomes Her vibes, and clearly the two actresses had a blast making the video together. Check out the sweet message Ortega wrote about Carpenter:

A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) A photo posted by on

In Carpenter’s own Instagram post, the singer wrote about Ortega as well. After calling it one of her “most ambitious videos”, she said this:

I had one person in mind for this and that was the one and only [Jenna Ortega]. Watching her on screen is a true dream come true and I’m so inspired, impressed, and amazed by her.

The pair of stars both have a connection in terms of both finding early jobs on Disney Channel. Carpenter was one of the stars of Girl Meets World, and Ortega was the star of Stuck in the Middle around the same time. We’d like to think they crossed paths in their Disney days in their teen years and have remained in contact as each of them have found meteoric rises in pop culture in recent years especially. You can’t go anywhere without “Espresso” being on the radio, and, of course, we’re all on our toes regarding a possible Season 2 Wednesday dance .

In a fun twist for the music video, Jenna Ortega accidentally kills off the “beloved boyfriend” they’ve both been fighting over after she imagines herself kissing Sabrina – going with the lyrics and all of “you’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you.” The two attend his funeral in gorgeous black dresses before sharing milkshakes and bonding over roasting their mutual connection.

Ortega isn’t the first major actor Carpenter has recruited for a music video this album cycle. She also put her boyfriend, and Oscar-nominee Barry Keoghan in handcuffs for the “Please Please Please” video , as well. You can stream Short n’ Sweet now and catch Ortega in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on September 6.