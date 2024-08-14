Jenna Ortega's First Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Red Carpet Look Was The Perfect Mix Of Romantic And Goth I Didn't Know I Needed

When it comes to Jenna Ortega’s style, there’s no denying that she has range. One minute, you’ll see her rocking a gothic Wednesday- esque sheer look and the next she’ll be wearing a sweet white flower mini-dress . From gothic to cute to romantic, she wears it all. Now she’s mixing up the aesthetics ahead of the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice , and her gothic yet romantic dress she wore in Mexico City is a combination of vibes I didn’t know I needed.

As Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s September 6 premiere draws closer on the 2024 movie schedule , the cast’s press tour is kicking into high gear, and of course, Jenna Ortega is showing up in style. At the photocall for the Beetlejuice sequel in Mexico City, she stepped out in a gorgeous dress that was somehow both goth and romantic, and totally on-brand for her, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

The flowy fairy-like dress is from the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2009 collection, per Harper’s Bazaar , and it’s actually perfect for this event! The black squiggly lines remind me of how the black and white sandworms wiggle about in Beetlejuice, and overall, the gothic look and unconventional cut fit right in with the vibe of this upcoming Tim Burton movie.

Adding to the fun of this fit, the off-the-shoulder nude thule and the flowy cut of the dress were incredibly romantic. While I never really thought that could mesh with the gothic aesthetic, Jenna Ortega proved me wrong, and I’m thrilled about it.

Really letting the dress shine, the Wednesday actress paired the dress with black chunky heels, she wore her hair in a high ponytail, did pretty neutral makeup, and her only jewelry pieces were a couple of rings and stud earrings. The dress is the moment here, and I love that her accessories both complimented it and allowed it to take the spotlight.

Along with Jenna Ortega, her co-stars Michael Keaton, Justin Theroux and Mónica Bellucci as well as director Tim Burton were there. They all posed in front of the gorgeous floral backdrop created for the event, and the crew looked fantastic.

At the moment, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is one of Jenna Ortega’s most anticipated upcoming projects , as it will see her play Winona Ryder’s on-screen daughter Astrid in her second collaboration with Burton. The two actresses can both pull off that goth aesthetic the director loves so much and as the Beetlejuice 2 trailer proves, they seem like they will be a very fun (and emo) pairing.

Making matters even more exciting, Ortega is one of many new additions to this legacy sequel. She'll play Astrid alongside new characters played by Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Mónica Bellucci, Danny DeVito and more. Meanwhile, Keaton will return as the titular spirit, Ryder will be back as Lydia, and Catherine O’Hara will return as Delia Deetz.

Overall, there’s a lot to get excited about when it comes to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and its release, including fun press looks from Jenna Ortega, who proved with this gothic yet romantic look that she is always ready to wear something unexpected and gorgeous. As we learn more about the movie and the actress’s iconic fits, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, try not to say Beetlejuice three times…