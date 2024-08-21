Jenna Ortega Was Asked If She'll Have Another Viral Dance In Wednesday Season 2, And Her Funny Answer Gives Me Hope

There’s no doubt in my mind that Jenna Ortega’s uber-viral Wednesday dance was not only one of the great TV music moments of 2022 , but one of the best viral moments in recent memory. Now, the actress is in the middle of filming Wednesday Season 2 , and many are wondering if we’ll get another big dance. Well, she answered that question in a funny way recently, and it gives me a lot of hope.

At the moment, Ortega is promoting her film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ahead of its premiere on the 2024 movie schedule , and considering it’s her second collaboration with Tim Burton, she’s getting asked about Wednesday. Currently, they’re in the middle of filming the Addams Family spinoff’s sophomore season, and when asked by Extra if it will feature another viral dance, the actress said:

Oh my god. Well, not that I'm aware of...I'm not looking ahead at the schedule, but I fear maybe I'll see something.

Now, on the surface this might not seem like much, however, everything is in Ortega’s reaction, which you can see in the TikTok below:

First of all, her deadpan “oh my god,” is hilarious and SO Wednesday. Then, the fact that she didn’t really say no makes me fully believe something is about to happen.

Plus, Winona Ryder quipped in the middle of all this that those would be her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star’s “famous last words.” So, I suspect we’ll be getting something very fun in Season 2.

However, it’s worth noting that it’s hard to predict what will go viral. As the Scream actress mentioned, she isn’t aware of any intentional viral dances or moments in Season 2. While they might have had an inkling that the “Goo Goo Muck” dance, which she choreographed herself, would be popular, I highly doubt they suspected it to go as viral as it did…I mean even Lady Gaga recreated Wednesday’s moves.

Wednesday Addams | Dance Scene | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

So, whether she knows there’s a fun moment or not, it’s also important to recognize that it’s hard to predict what might blow up. Maybe they intentionally wrote in a TikTok moment, and it’s possible that it could go viral or flop. Or, they might have scenes they won’t think twice about that will cause a craze online like that dance did last season. Either way, we won’t really know (and neither will Orgeta) until Season 2 comes out.

See Jenna Ortega In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Image credit: Warner Bros.) While we wait for Wednesday, you can catch Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton’s latest collaboration, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when it’s released in theaters on September 6.

Although, I have to admit her answer gives me hope that there are going to be some fun moments in Season 2 that will be worthy of TikTok virality like the “Goo Goo Muck” dance was.

Even though she didn’t spill any details, the last part of her answer where she said “I fear maybe I’ll see something,” tells me we could get a new dance or viral moment. I know I’ll be on the lookout for that, and as the Wednesday cast continues filming Season 2, it sounds like Jenna Ortega will too.

As we wait to find out if we get another incredible dance or not, you can go back and watch Ortega’s OG moves on Wednesday with a Netflix subscription. Plus, make sure to check out Netflix’s 2024 release schedule so you know what to watch while we wait for Season 2 of the Jenna Ortega-led show.