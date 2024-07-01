Sabrina Carpenter Had A Two-Word Response After Topping Herself On The Music Charts, And The Fans' Comments Are Too Funny

To say that Sabrina Carpenter is continuing her pop music takeover would be an understatement. After the former Girl Meets World cast member finished her run as Taylor Swift’s rainbow outfit-clad opener on The Eras Tour, she put all her focus into her upcoming album, Short n’ Sweet. The lead single, “Espresso,” went viral on TikTok, and the second single, “Please Please Please,” which features her boyfriend Barry Keoghan getting handcuffed in the music video, officially hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, it seems the two songs are at each other’s throats, and Carpenter dropped a funny, two-word response that garnered great reactions from fans.

The 25-year-old star has been gradually climbing up the Spotify charts and is currently ranked 7th in the world on the music app, all thanks to her latest singles. While “Please Please Please” enjoyed a run at #1 on the global chart, the song has been replaced, only by Sabrina Carpenter herself with “Espresso.” After popular X account PopCrave reported that Carpenter had usurped herself on the chart, the singer shared the following response via her own her own account, which is perfect:

this bitch…….

Having a #1 song must truly be a great feeling, but being able to say that you replaced yourself at #1 is a serious flex that not many can claim. The Tall Girl alum's response is very funny and, in any other situation, it would seem as though she's ready to start a music feud of sorts with a fellow artist. Considering she initially put out “Espresso” as a fun little single prior to her Coachella performance, it must be surreal for her to have another #1.

What may be even better than her response is the flurry of reactions that others have to the big news. Plenty of fans had some thoughts on the “bitch” replacing Sabrina Carpenter, and they're too great. Many fell in line with the songstress' joke, offering to back her up against this supposed new singer who'd taken the top spot. One fan even brought up the fan-favorite Spider-Man pointing meme. Check out some of the comments, which can be found below:

You gonna let that stand?! -@TheWookieeRoars

not a girls girl if u ask me -@swiftsenapuros

do you need us to fight her cause we will -@scarpenterbr

like how dare she -@grandekordei

stealing your spot…. HOW COULD SHE -@UpdatesBrinaBR

girl do you want me to talk to her? cause i will. -@heyyitsjanea

It’s clear that after many years, Sabrina Carpenter’s time for true recognition is finally here. The fact that she's replacing herself on the charts is further evidence that it’s her world, and we’re just living in it. Between her musical performances, acting gigs and appearance on SNL alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, she’s only been getting bigger. It’s hard to predict what will happen when her album releases, though I wouldn't be surprised if it's a hit given how much heat she has right now.

Sabrina Carpenter has had witty responses in the past, including the time when she received backlash for filming a music video in a church. So I'm sure that this is far from the last time we'll see her make a joke -- even at her own expense. Until that happens, know that Short n' Sweet is set to be released on August 23.