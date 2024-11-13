Lady Gaga Is Joining The Cast Of Wednesday, And I Know The Kind Of Character I Want Her To Play

Get ready to bust a move with Wednesday again, because Lady Gaga is officially joining the cast of one of Netflix’s best series ! And after hearing the news that the singer would be joining Wednesday for Season 2 , I know the exact kind of character I want her to play.

After Wednesday and Lady Gaga went viral last season because fans recreated Jenna Ortega's dance to the song "Bloody Mary," the pop star's connection to the show has grown deeper. EW announced the casting, noting that "Gaga's role in the Wednesday cast is still unknown, though the singer-actress is currently filming the show in Europe."

Personally, I'm hoping she plays some sort of teacher and villain a la Christina Ricci. I loved the role the Yellowjackets star played last season as Marilyn Thornhill. I think the "Bad Romance" singer would thrive as a character who is close to the students but has evil intentions.

While Ricci’s character taught her students about plants, maybe Gaga’s could be a music teacher at Nevermore. Then, not only would she grace the screen with her incredible acting abilities, but she’d also have ample opportunities to sing too! Honestly, I can picture it all now.

And guess what? Jenna Ortega can too. Back in early 2023, a few months after Wednesday’s first season took the internet by storm, the Scream actress was asked about Gaga and the viral dance. She was then questioned about what role she could see the A Star Is Born actress playing on The Addams Family spinoff, and her fantasy falls in line with mine, as she told Variety :

I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird kind of mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way. So, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think they would have to be two monsters that understand each other.

Well, there you have it. Jenna Ortega and I seem to be on the same page. So, here’s hoping this is the direction the show decides to go. Seeing actors like Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci play employees at Nevermore was so fun, and I loved watching them interact with Wednesday and her friends in ways that showed off how eclectic this school’s staff is. I could see Lady Gaga doing the exact same thing in Season 2 if she’s cast as a teacher or staff member.

Obviously, all of this is just me dreaming, and at the moment, we don’t know who the “Born This Way” singer will play. What I do know is that no matter who she portrays, it’ll be wonderful, weird and probably scary, like most of the characters on Wednesday.

Along with Lady Gaga, there are other new faces stepping into the world of Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that Steve Buscemi would be joining the Addams Family show along with other actors like Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, Billie Piper and more.

Basically, what I’m saying is, we’re really in for a treat whenever Wednesday graces our screens again.

As of right now, there isn’t much known about Season 2 outside of the actors' cast and the fact that they’re in production. However, hopefully, the series will air on the 2025 TV schedule so we can find out more about this mystery character Lady Gaga is playing.