Ahead Of Wednesday Season 2, Steve Buscemi Breaks His Silence On Joining The Jenna Ortega-Led Show: 'I Got To Work With Tim Burton Again'
This cast is stacked.
The highly-anticipated second season of Wednesday will be arriving relatively soon on Netflix’s 2025 schedule. Having brought back '90s Wednesday Addams actress Christina Ricci for Season 1, the Jenna Ortega-led series will introduce more fun cast additions in Season 2. Not only has Lady Gaga joined the cast of Wednesday after her song “Bloody Mary” went viral with Ortega’s dance, but Steve Buscemi has opened up about bringing his own unique charms to the series.
Previous reports pegged Buscemi as the new principal at Nevermore Academy, which will certainly change the vibes at the school. Although The Big Lebowski actor couldn’t say too much about his role specifics, he told THR what it was like for him shooting the hit Netflix series, which reunited him with series EP and director Tim Burton. According to Buscemi:
Buscemi starred in 2003 fantasy drama Big Fish along with Ewan McGregor and plenty of other talents, which Burton helmed well over 20 years ago. The two are teaming up once again, but this time on a kookier and spookier story than the emtional drama of the aforementioend film.
Although it’s been quite a long time since they worked together, it sounds filming Wednesday has been as enjoyable an experience as ever for the esteemed actor, and not just because of the New Zealand sun. Buscemi also praised the rest of the cast, and hinted that we'll be seeing him mix it up with a variety of familiar faces when Season 2 premieres. As he put it:
The Addams Family remains a favorite among fans young and old, and the Fargo vet is definitely in that group. So, being on a show like Wednesday and working with Tim Burton once again is probably one of the coolest things for Buscemi. And just about anyone on the show, as well. It will be exciting to see Buscemi on the show and to see the new principal at Nevermore Academy. There will surely be some interesting dynamics to come out of it, and it’s hard to tell what will happen.
Not that Buscemi and Lady Gaga are the only exciting additions for Wednesday Season 2. OG Uncle Fester actor Christopher Lloyd also joined the cast, along with Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Frances O’Connor, and Joonas Suotamo. The show is definitely raising the bar for its second season, and considering Season 1 broke viewing records, I wouldn't be surprised if the creatives up the ante accordingly.
As of now, not too many details have been released about Season 2 of one of Netflix's best series, but from the sounds of it, fans will want to be excited for what’s to come. For now, Season 1 can be streamed in full with a Netflix subscription.
