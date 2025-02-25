Ahead Of Wednesday Season 2, Steve Buscemi Breaks His Silence On Joining The Jenna Ortega-Led Show: 'I Got To Work With Tim Burton Again'

The highly-anticipated second season of Wednesday will be arriving relatively soon on Netflix’s 2025 schedule. Having brought back '90s Wednesday Addams actress Christina Ricci for Season 1, the Jenna Ortega-led series will introduce more fun cast additions in Season 2. Not only has Lady Gaga joined the cast of Wednesday after her song “Bloody Mary” went viral with Ortega’s dance, but Steve Buscemi has opened up about bringing his own unique charms to the series.

Previous reports pegged Buscemi as the new principal at Nevermore Academy, which will certainly change the vibes at the school. Although The Big Lebowski actor couldn’t say too much about his role specifics, he told THR what it was like for him shooting the hit Netflix series, which reunited him with series EP and director Tim Burton. According to Buscemi:

I can say that I loved working with Jenna. I had worked with her earlier in the year on Klara and the Sun in New Zealand so I got to know her a little bit before then working with her on Wednesday. It was a really fun set. We shot it in Dublin. It doesn’t take place in Ireland, but that’s where we were shooting for months and months. It was a wonderful place to live and work. I also got to work with Tim Burton again. It had been over 20 years since we did Big Fish together. I’m such a huge fan of his and the way he works, his energy, the way he sees the world.

Buscemi starred in 2003 fantasy drama Big Fish along with Ewan McGregor and plenty of other talents, which Burton helmed well over 20 years ago. The two are teaming up once again, but this time on a kookier and spookier story than the emtional drama of the aforementioend film.

Although it’s been quite a long time since they worked together, it sounds filming Wednesday has been as enjoyable an experience as ever for the esteemed actor, and not just because of the New Zealand sun. Buscemi also praised the rest of the cast, and hinted that we'll be seeing him mix it up with a variety of familiar faces when Season 2 premieres. As he put it:

I also got to work with the rest of the cast, too, because I have some scenes with all of the Addams family and my character. I’ve been a big fan of The Addams Family since I was a kid, so it was surreal and very exciting. It was a really, really fun experience.

The Addams Family remains a favorite among fans young and old, and the Fargo vet is definitely in that group. So, being on a show like Wednesday and working with Tim Burton once again is probably one of the coolest things for Buscemi. And just about anyone on the show, as well. It will be exciting to see Buscemi on the show and to see the new principal at Nevermore Academy. There will surely be some interesting dynamics to come out of it, and it’s hard to tell what will happen.

Not that Buscemi and Lady Gaga are the only exciting additions for Wednesday Season 2. OG Uncle Fester actor Christopher Lloyd also joined the cast, along with Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Frances O’Connor, and Joonas Suotamo. The show is definitely raising the bar for its second season, and considering Season 1 broke viewing records, I wouldn't be surprised if the creatives up the ante accordingly.

As of now, not too many details have been released about Season 2 of one of Netflix's best series, but from the sounds of it, fans will want to be excited for what’s to come. For now, Season 1 can be streamed in full with a Netflix subscription.