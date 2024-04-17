I'm A Huge Jennifer's Body Fan, And I Wish I Hadn't Waited To Watch Lisa Frankenstein Streaming

The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. While some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with sequels, we've also been treated to some wholly unique projects. One of the horror movies of the year is Lisa Frankenstein, which put a campy '80s spin on Mary Shelley's classic tale. The movie is now streaming with a Peacock subscription, and as a huge Jennifer's Body fan, I wish I hadn't taken so long to finally watch it.

Both Jennifer's Body and Lisa Frankenstein where written by the great Diablo Cody, and they definitely share some connective tissue as a result. In fact, Cody claimed they were set in the same universe... even if there was no references to this in the new movie. And after seeing the delightful mix of horror and comedy in Lisa Frankenstein, I'm definitely ready for the Diablo Cody cinematic universe.

Lisa Frankenstein's reviews also praised Cody's horror comeback, so I'm not the only one who is loving this return to form. The writer has a unique way of blending teen movie tropes with bloody gore, all while there are plenty of laughs along the way. And in a time where filmmakers are focused on gritty adaptations, this type of whimsy within the horror genre is a breathe of fresh air. And seeing the mix of comedy and horror in a theater with other fans would no doubt have made it an even better viewing experience.

There were plenty of hilarious moments in Lisa Frankenstein, including the kills that happened at the hands of Cole Sprouse's Creature. It was such a blast that I was mad I didn't get to see it in theaters. Then again, plenty of moviegoers streamed Lisa Frankenstein on Peacock, and are sounding off about their love for the movie online. So clearly I'm not alone in this.

Aside from the bloody kills and sweet love story at the heart of Lisa Frankenstein, it also continues Jennifer's Body legacy by seeing Kathryn Newton's title character get revenge on those who have wronged her. Known colloquially online as the "good for her" genre, moviegoers like myself love to see girls in scream queens step into their power and take out their enemies. Jennifer and Lisa both grapple with the terrors of sexual assault, before making their attackers pay big time.

Prior to Lisa Frankenstein, Diablo Cody had been staying busy recently with projects like 2018's Tully and the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, which is based off of Alanis Morissette's album of the same name. But it should be interesting to see if Lisa Frankenstein's reception inspires to her create more horror-comedy projects. As previously mentioned, I'd like to see a full cinematic universe formed.

Lisa Frankenstein is streaming now on Peacock. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.