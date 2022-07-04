Daisy Jones And The Six: Quick Things We Know About Amazon's TV Adaptation

Daisy Jones and the Six is one of the most anticipated upcoming TV series. It has been a top-rated book since its 2019 release, and fans have anxiously been waiting to see how it all comes together on screen. Even before Daisy and the Six was published, a limited series based on it was already in the works, and it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

This adaptation shouldn’t surprise the book readers because the story and characters are perfect for a television format. The style of storytelling also makes it almost script-ready without needing many changes. We aren’t sure what changes will be made before it hits Amazon Prime Video, but we do know some other important things about the Daisy Jones and the Six TV series.

Let’s explore what we already know about it.

(Image credit: FX)

The Story Of Daisy Jones And The Six Is Inspired By Fleetwood Mac

In a Hello Sunshine feature, Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author of Daisy Jones and the Six, recalled how Fleetwood Mac inspired the story. She spoke about seeing them perform when she was younger and the mystery of the band’s relationship sparked her curiosity. After seeing Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham perform, she became convinced that they were in love. She recounts:

And I thought, ‘Oh, they’re in love with each other.’ I did not think it in any sort of revelatory way. It didn’t even seem like that big of a realization. It just seemed obvious. Like saying, ‘This water is wet.’ He was clearly madly in love with her. And the way she smiled back at him, the way she seemed so comfortable in his gaze, she must love him, too.

Reid then shares how she began researching the pair and learned about their past romance. It made her realize the complexity of love and romance. She also realized Lindsay Buckingham’s complicated relationship with Fleetwood Mac . Daisy Jones and the Six follows a fictional band and their not-so-glorious rise to fame. The story is told in interview style, many years after the band split. It’s a tale about their relationships, stardom, personal struggles, and what ultimately leads to the demise of the band.

One of the book's key elements is the relationship between Daisy Jones and the band’s lead singer Billy Dunne. The book is a complicated story with flawed characters and a look at ‘70s culture.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Reese Witherspoon Produced Daisy Jones And The Six

In 2018, Variety announced that Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s production company, had plans to adapt Daisy Jones and the Six into an Amazon Prime Video TV series. Witherspoon would be producing alongside Lauren Neustadter, Brad Mendelsohn, Will Graham, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, and Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Will Graham is also the showrunner of Daisy Jones and the Six. In Taylor Jenkins Reid’s New York Times profile feature, Lauren Neustadter shared how she fell for the book even before it hit bookstores:

I devoured it, and I immediately flagged it for Reese, who read it at the speed of light. It was very clear to us when we read it that it was something that was perfect for adaptation and was also perfect for the book club, and we don’t often have overlap.

Hello Sunshine has also produced adaptations of other popular books, including Wild, Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and Gone Girl. The company’s upcoming adaptations include Where the Crawdads Sing , The Last Thing He Told Me, and Run, Rose, Run.

(Image credit: Amazon)

There Are At Least 10 Episodes Of The Amazon Series

There have been conflicting reports for the exact number of episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six. When Variety first announced the limited series,13 episodes were mentioned. Then a few months later, in 2019, when Will Graham signed his Amazon Studios deal, Deadline mentioned 12 episodes.

In one of the most recent cast announcements, the Hollywood Reporter stated that there are 10 episodes of the TV show. IMDB also lists conflicting info by stating that the main cast appears in 12 episodes. We likely won’t know exactly how many episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six there are until closer to a release date announcement.

Deadline announced in November 2019 that Niki Caro would direct multiple episodes. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the first five episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six.

(Image credit: A24)

Riley Keough And Sam Claflin Star In Daisy Jones And The Six

Daisy and Billy are two of the most important pieces to the Daisy Jones and the Six puzzle, so casting them was critical to the show. In November 2019, Deadline reported that Riley Keough would take on the lead role of Daisy. Keough gave an outstanding performance in Janicza Bravo’s adaptation of the viral story , Zola. She also appeared in The Runaways, Magic Mike, It Comes at Night, Logan Lucky, and The Devil All the Time.

In January 2020, Deadline announced that Amazon had launched a worldwide search for an actor to play Billy Dunne. In February of that year, they found their Billy. Deadline later announced that Sam Claflin would take on the part.

Sam Claflin is known for many roles, including starring with Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes. Claflin has also appeared in The Hunger Games movies, The Riot Club, Love, Rosie, Me Before You, The Nightingale, and Charlie’s Angels.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Cast Includes Timothy Olyphant And Suki Waterhouse

Daisy and Billy are key characters, but each member of the band has their own storyline and overall issues that help end the band. The band consists of Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne (Billy’s brother), Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, and Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes.

Camila Morrone plays Camila, Billy’s girlfriend, and an important part of his story. Nabiyah Be plays Simone Jackson, Daisy’s best friend and an important piece of her story. The rest of the cast includes Tom Wright as Teddy, Jacqueline Obradors as Lucia, and Timothy Olyphant as Rod.

The actors playing the band will also be showcasing their singing and musical talents, because the original announcement about the TV show mentioned that Daisy Jones and the Six would also feature original music that would be released exclusively on Amazon Music. In a Variety interview, Suki Waterhouse spoke about how the show made them all feel like a real band:

I’m so excited for what we’ve done musically. We’re actually a band. I think we’re going to be distraught [when production is over]. We keep talking about ways to extend our band together beyond the show…It feels like we’ve been in a band for 10 years.

Waterhouse’s comments about the cast feeling like a real band are making me excited to see and hear their performances throughout the series.

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment)

Filming Began In September 2021 And Wrapped In May 2022

Though Daisy Jones and the Six began the casting process in 2019, it didn’t begin filming until late 2021. According to an Instagram post made by Camila Morrone, production was originally set to begin in March 2020, but due to COVID production shutdowns, filming didn’t start until September 2021.

According to Instagram posts from Riley Keough and Josh Whitehouse, filming officially wrapped in May 2022. Keough mentioned the long three-year journey that it took to get the adaptation filmed. It’s been quite a process for them and for those anxiously awaiting the premiere.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Because filming wrapped recently, the editing process is probably still underway. This means that we have no clue when Daisy Jones and the Six will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. However, we can speculate about the premiere date.

I believe that Amazon and Hello Sunshine want to release this show as soon as possible. It has a lot of potential to become one of Amazon Prime’s best original TV shows , so the sooner it comes out, the better for the fans and everyone involved in the making of it.

I expect Daisy Jones and the Six to premiere in fall 2022. It definitely could have more of a summer TV show vibe, but I believe that the demand for it is high enough that Amazon will at least try to get it out as part of the 2022 TV schedule, even if it's very late in the year.

Daisy Jones and the Six could be a really great limited series, because the cast and storyline make it a very interesting production. You can pick up Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book at your favorite physical or online bookstore.