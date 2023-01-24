Jung_E: What To Know About Netflix's Dystopian Action Thriller Before You Watch

It is always refreshing to see someone known for making great horror movies follow-up their successful scares with something different, much like some of Yeon Sang-ho’s work since making one of the best Asian horror movies in recent memory, Train to Busan. The latest from the South Korean filmmaker — who got started making anime — is a new original Netflix movie called Jung_E, which is unlike anything he has done before and has captivated audiences since it dropped. See why in our spoiler-free breakdown what there is know about the streaming hit before you check it out yourself.

Jung_E Is A South Korean, Futuristic Sci-Fi Thriller

Yeon’s third Netflix exclusive project — after the 2018 fantasy comedy Psychokinesis and Netflix original horror TV show Hellbound from 2021 — Jung_E takes place in the 22nd Century when, years after mankind fled an uninhabitable Earth to set up shelters in outer space, a civil war broke out. Captain Yun Jung-yi (Kim Hyun-joo) rose to fame leading the Allied Forces to victory against the rebellious Adrian Republic until a failed mission left her comatose. Years after her family chose to have her consciousness digitized, a major tech company begins cloning her brain in hopes to create the perfect combat A.I., nicknamed Jung_E.

At Its Core, It Is Really A Mother/Daughter Story

The theme of estranged or strained relationships between parents and children is common in some of Yeon’s films, such as how Train to Busan was essentially a story about a father and daughter struggling to survive. Jung_E is really a story about a woman reunited with her mother through unusual circumstances — in this case Captain Yun’s daughter, Seo-hyun (Kang Soo-yeon), who grows up to lead the team tasked to use her mother’s memories of war to train her digitized brain into a combat A.I. This lends to some of the strongest and most emotional moments in a film otherwise dominated by action thrills and cyberpunk visuals.

The Tone Is Mainly Dark And Dystopian, But With Bouts Of Humor And Hope

I would recommend Jung_E to fans of Black Mirror, which also deals with the concept of digital consciousness quite frequently. Similarly to one of the best episodes of the technophobic anthology series, “San Junipero,” the film posits a more hopeful outcome to the possibility of the technology becoming a reality, while still not shying away from shedding light on its more malevolent and inhumane potential. This actually leads to some of the movie’s more humorous moments, too.

Sees Kang Soo-yeon In Her Final Performance

Kang Soo-yeon gives a moving performance as Seo-hyun in Jung_E for what would be her final film appearance. The movie is dedicated to the memory of the award-winning, veteran actor who — according to The Korean Herald — passed away in May 2022 of a cerebral hemorrhage after being taken to the hospital for cardiac arrest. She was 55.

Jung_E Is Rated TV-14

While much of Yeon’s is known for its extreme and relentless violence, Jung_E is rated TV-14 for fear, language, and violence — according to Netflix .

The Movie Is 98 Minutes Long

The movie is also a perfect choice for a relatively quick movie night. At just one hour and 38 minutes, Jung_E is the perfect length for a fun, little sci-fi spectacle.

The Movie Is Available Dubbed Or With Subtitles

As is typically the case with other international Netflix original programs, Jung_E is available to watch dubbed in multiple languages. You can also watch the film in the original Korean, but with subtitles in whatever language you choose.

Jung_E Is Streaming On Netflix

As previously established, Jung_E is exclusively available with a Netflix subscription. In fact, it would top the charts on the Netflix Top 10 quickly after it debuted on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Stream Jung_E on Netflix (opens in new tab).