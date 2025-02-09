The Bud Light Ads With Shane Gillis Are Great, But Peyton Manning's Reason For Signing On Is Cracking Me Up
"How many Bud Lights can you fit in that puppy?"
Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, and you know what that means. Football fans and Swifties are excited to see if the Kansas City Chiefs can pull off a historic three-peat when they watch the 2025 Super Bowl streaming, but I’m more excited about the LIX commercials! I mean, what could be better than Shane Gillis and Post Malone’s “Big Men on Cul-de-Sac” Bud Light ads now that Peyton Manning is involved with jorts? Well, maybe his reason for singing on.
Ahead of the big game, which will feature ads ranging from Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson recreating E.T. to a Mountain Dew ad where Seal plays a CGI seal, the two-time Super Bowl Champion (and all-time great Saturday Night Live host) gave a very on-brand response when asked why he joined the spot, and I can’t stop cracking up:
The thought of a Pro Football Hall of Famer agreeing to appear in one of the biggest commercials of the Super Bowl because he found he was going to be “grilling steaks” with Shane Gills and Post Malone is killing me. But as Manning showed in the classic “United Way” SNL digital short, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback knows how to be funny, even if the joke is at his expense. Try not to laugh at those "dad jorts" when Manning shows up near the end of the spot:
Apparently it was exactly the Cena-level jorts that sold Post Malone, as he also said about the ad:
Everything about the “Big Men on Cul-de-Sac” spot is great, and it continues a long line of great Bud Light commercials for the big game. And that’s even before Manning shows up and asks Post Malone and Shane Gillis “how many Bud Lights can you fit in that puppy” when the pair bring in their smoker that cuts grass and tows what has to be the largest cooler in recorded history.
You’ve got Taylor Swift collaborator Malone walking in with dual-wielding leaf blowers, Gillis driving that mower/smoker hybrid so awesome Tim Taylor from Home Improvement would let out a robust grunt, and what has to be the best invitations to a neighborhood party I’ve ever seen. I live at the end of a cul-de-sac, and I’m strongly considering using my leaf blower as a beer cannon to invite my neighbors over the next time I have a big blowout.
Make sure to watch Super Bowl LIX on Fox (as well as for free on Tubi) at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. And in case you miss the game and all the commercials, CinemaBlend has you covered.
