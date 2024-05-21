Netflix's TV Renewal Streak Continues, As A Show That Hasn't Even Premiered Yet Is Confirmed For Season 2

When you think about all of the Netflix shows that were canceled way too soon , fear likely sets in when it comes to getting attached to a new show. While many good ones have been axed over the years, there are plenty of titles that survive and manage to have lengthy runs. Not only that but, in rare instances, some get early renewals. Now, one fresh offering, Tires , hasn’t even premiered yet, but it’s already been confirmed for Season 2!

Reports of Shane Gillis’ 2024 Netflix TV series being greenlit for a second set of episodes come from Variety and a number of other outlets. A release window for the second season has even been revealed, as it's said that Season 2 will drop sometime in 2025. While a specific reason for the early renewal was not provided by the streamer, one would think that the company has a lot of faith in Gillis' comedy series.

It's certainly not unheard of for such a renewal to come down so early. Many shows have had this type of luck like Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, High School Musical: The Series, and The Witcher to name a few.

In terms of Tires, one should know that it follows a nervous corporate heir (Steven Gerben), who attempts to turn his family's auto repair chain around despite his cousin and now employee (played by Shane Gillis ) making it hard for him. The concept for the pilot episode actually came from a concept used on Gillis’ YouTube channel, which has since been taken down. Also, if you love mockumentary shows like The Office with quirky characters in everyday situations, there’s a good chance you’ll dig this upcoming Netflix offering.

Netflix may be known for canceling a number of shows in the course of a year, but a number of its small-screen offerings are coming back. For example, Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed not only for a second season but also a third, which will conclude the show. Cobra Kai has also been renewed for a sixth and final season with its first five episodes coming this July. Other shows making comebacks include Emily in Paris, Heartstopper, Love in Blind and Squid Game.

One reason for the streamer's confidence is Tires could be the success of Shane Gillis’ comedy special Beautiful Dogs, as it proved to be a hit in 2023. It spent two weeks in the streamer's Top 10 list in the U.S. and also ranked stayed in that ranking in several other countries. 2025 will clearly be the former Saturday Night Live star’s year as not only will we get season two of his show, but subscribers will get another stand-up special from the star.

Considering the early renewal, I'm intrigued by how Tires might perform on the platform up on its debut. If Netflix was bold enough to give it a second season so early, then viewers may want to give it a whirl. Season 1 of Shane Gillis' show will be available for Netflix subscribers starting on May 23rd.