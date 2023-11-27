After Kanye West And Chris Brown Came Under Under Fire For Laughing About Anti-Semitic Rap, The 'With You' Singer Has Responded

It’s been over a year since Kanye West reportedly lost over a billion dollars and multiple business partnerships by making — and then doubling down on — disparaging comments about the Jewish community. Now, the disgraced rapper has come under fire again for more of the same. A viral video is circulating that shows Ye dancing and singing along to his new song “Vultures,” which includes controversial lyrics, and he wasn’t alone. Other rappers like Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign were also laughing it up.

Kanye West recently released “Vultures,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk and Bump J. It’s his first official release in over a year and his first song since multiple accusations of anti-semitism over controversial comments he made in interviews. He addresses those accusations in the lyrics of one of the verses, rapping, "How I'm anti-semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch."

A viral video of Kanye West laughing as he raps along to the aforementioned part of the song has been going around X (TwitteR), and it’s not just Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband who’s being called out. The video shows Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Bump J and others dancing and seeming to be amused by Ye’s rap.

Several people have spoken out online about the video, including Jewish businesswoman Tanya Zuckerbrot, who posted it on her Instagram with the caption: "What’s more sickening? The lyrics…? Or the fact that both Kanye West and Chris Brown find it hysterical?..."

Other comments on her post called the video “beyond sickening,” “disgraceful,” and “heinous,” with one calling Kanye West and Chris Brown “the two most problematic rappers of all time.” Others pointed out Brown’s own checkered past, having infamously punched his then-girlfriend Rihanna in the face in 2009, and facing multiple sexual assault claims over the years.

Chris Brown defended himself against the backlash he’s received for appearing to be laughing with Kanye West in the video, denying antisemitism as he wrote on Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Chris Brown's Instagram Stories)

Kanye West has previously already been dropped by multiple companies — Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue and many others — for comments in 2022, including that he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people. (Adidas lost a lot of money making the decision, as well.) The rapper was also accused multiple times of perpetuating stereotypes about the Jewish community in regards to controlling money and the media. He doubled down on his claims in October, saying that the backlash he received for such sentiments only proved his point .