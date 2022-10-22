Kanye West Addresses Recent Controversial Comments, Claims The Backlash Is Proving His Points

Kanye West has found himself in a flurry of controversies as of late due to comments that he’s made. He particularly garnered a significant amount of backlash after making anti-Semitic statements during a recent podcast interview. Since then, the rapper and business mogul has lost a number of business partnerships. Amid the ongoing situation, West is now speaking out, specifically about the sentiments he shared about people belonging to the Jewish faith. And while doing so, he claimed that the backlash he’s receiving merely proves the point he was trying to make.

At the end of this past week, Ye watched daughter North West (his oldest child with ex-wife Kim Kardashian) play basketball at her school. After the game, he was approached by TMZ and others. He then went on to speak about a number of topics, including his “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy . The rapper, however, proceeded to talk about “the Jewish comment” early on, asserting that the pushback he’s received strengthens the notion that the public tries to “mute” people who hold opposing views:

I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it’s actually proving the exact point that I made. So many actors [are] being bullied behind the scenes. So you even got people like [Endeavor CEO] Ari Emanuel asking people not to do business with me. That’s how this town has been running for so, so long. They’ll mute you, they’ll try to mute you at all costs.

As of this writing, a few high-profile corporations have parted ways with Kanye West. This past week alone, Balenciaga severed ties with the rapper as did Vogue CEO Anna Wintour . GAP ended its partnership with West back in September, though that business decision predates the anti-Semitic views he shared on the Drink Champs podcast. Despite these apparent setbacks, West indicated that he’s not too phased by what’s gone down:

I think people just try to score points, you know what I’m saying? Like [sports agent and producer] Maverick Carter had me go on [HBO’s The Shop] just to say, ‘We took him off the show.’ Then I go on Drink Champs, then they take it down. The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days.

In addition to his lost business deals, Kanye West also finds himself in a few legal situations. He’s been in prolonged divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian for over a year now, and only now does he seem to be taking steps to dissolving their marriage. Kardashian is allegedly distancing herself from her ex now that he’s controversially making headlines again . And after making false statements about the death of George Floyd, the “Jesus Walks” performer is being sued for defamation, misappropriation and more. The Floyd family hit him with a $250 lawsuit, which could include Candace Owens and more. This week it was reported that West has hired Johnny Depp’s old lawyer , Camillle Vasquez, to help him get things sorted.

Ye has also been rebuked by a number of celebrities during this time. Polarizing shock jock Howard Stern condemned the rapper and took issue with what he perceived as people using mental illness to justify the star’s actions. (The Grammy winner has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder).

If his most recent comments are any indication, Kanye West doesn’t seem to be planning to back down from the statements he’s made. How that continues to affect his business dealings and personal relationships moving forward remains to be seen.