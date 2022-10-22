Kanye West Addresses Recent Controversial Comments, Claims The Backlash Is Proving His Points
The rapper got honest about the statements he's made.
Kanye West has found himself in a flurry of controversies as of late due to comments that he’s made. He particularly garnered a significant amount of backlash after making anti-Semitic statements during a recent podcast interview. Since then, the rapper and business mogul has lost a number of business partnerships. Amid the ongoing situation, West is now speaking out, specifically about the sentiments he shared about people belonging to the Jewish faith. And while doing so, he claimed that the backlash he’s receiving merely proves the point he was trying to make.
At the end of this past week, Ye watched daughter North West (his oldest child with ex-wife Kim Kardashian) play basketball at her school. After the game, he was approached by TMZ and others. He then went on to speak about a number of topics, including his “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy. The rapper, however, proceeded to talk about “the Jewish comment” early on, asserting that the pushback he’s received strengthens the notion that the public tries to “mute” people who hold opposing views:
As of this writing, a few high-profile corporations have parted ways with Kanye West. This past week alone, Balenciaga severed ties with the rapper as did Vogue CEO Anna Wintour. GAP ended its partnership with West back in September, though that business decision predates the anti-Semitic views he shared on the Drink Champs podcast. Despite these apparent setbacks, West indicated that he’s not too phased by what’s gone down:
In addition to his lost business deals, Kanye West also finds himself in a few legal situations. He’s been in prolonged divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian for over a year now, and only now does he seem to be taking steps to dissolving their marriage. Kardashian is allegedly distancing herself from her ex now that he’s controversially making headlines again. And after making false statements about the death of George Floyd, the “Jesus Walks” performer is being sued for defamation, misappropriation and more. The Floyd family hit him with a $250 lawsuit, which could include Candace Owens and more. This week it was reported that West has hired Johnny Depp’s old lawyer, Camillle Vasquez, to help him get things sorted.
Ye has also been rebuked by a number of celebrities during this time. Polarizing shock jock Howard Stern condemned the rapper and took issue with what he perceived as people using mental illness to justify the star’s actions. (The Grammy winner has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder).
If his most recent comments are any indication, Kanye West doesn’t seem to be planning to back down from the statements he’s made. How that continues to affect his business dealings and personal relationships moving forward remains to be seen.
