Kelsey Grammer Explains Why He’s ‘Very Positive’ Frasier Will Return For Season 3, And It May Even Involve A Cheers Reunion

For the last couple months, we haven’t heard the blues a’callin’ tossed salad and scrambled eggs. In January, Paramount+ cancelled the Frasier revival after just two seasons, reportedly because the show “could not break through in a major way.” As of right now, the new Frasier can still be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription, but it was also said at the time that CBS Studios planned to shop the show to other outlets. Now Frasier Crane himself, Kelsey Grammer, has shared why he’s “very positive” we’ll see Frasier Season 3 elsewhere at some point, and he also mentioned that it may include a long-awaited Cheers reunion.

Why Kelsey Grammer Believes Frasier Season 3 Will Happen

As Grammer, who previously starred in Cheers and the original Frasier (two of the best sitcoms of all time) sees it, there’s a “better home” for the Frasier revival, claiming that the powers-that-be at Paramount+ “didn’t really promote or spend much time on it.” As he elaborated in his interview with The New York Post:

The fellow that worked at Paramount Plus when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project.

Frasier premiered on Paramount+ on October 12, 2023, nearly two decades after its predecessor finished its 11-season run. Kelsey Grammer was accompanied by all-new faces in the main cast, but folks like Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth and Harriet Sansom Harris did reprise their roles from the original series in guest or recurring capacities. Ultimately, Frasier failed to get enough attention at Paramount+, but Grammer is confident will move somewhere where it’ll have a better platform to shine on. In his words:

We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.

Although CBS has been ruled out as a new home for Frasier, the other best streaming services are presumably viable options. Ideally we’ll learn in the next several months if a deal is worked out, because if 2025 concludes and there’s no news, that almost certainly won’t bode well. If Frasier does return, apparently Season 3 could see Kelsey Grammer being paired onscreen with someone he spent a lot of time with during the Cheers days.

Kelsey Grammer And Ted Danson Have Something Cooking

Back in October, Ted Danson, who played Sam Malone on Cheers, apologized to Grammer for the decades-old argument they had when the latter appeared on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, which Danson hosts with Woody Boyd actor Woody Harrelson. Grammer later clarified that it wasn’t a true argument, just Danson’s dissatisfaction with his work ethic when they were making Cheers. Regardless, these two are back to being good standing with one another, and now they’re talking about teaming up for a project. As Grammer put it:

Ted and I might visit actually something together. We’ve been talking about a couple ideas. Maybe on ‘Frasier.’ We don’t know.

Before Frasier Season 2 premiered, showrunners Chris Harris and Joe Cristali told me that had “a few toeholds into some stories” involving Cheers characters reuniting with Frasier Crane. Kelsey Grammer had also expressed specific interest in having Ted Danson and Shelley Long, who played Diane Chambers, return. In this latest interview, Grammer said “there’s certainly still some fields to be mined there” before something can be worked out before Frasier and Sam catch up, but he still sees the relationship between these characters as “relevant.”

Evidently Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson will be working together again whether it’s for Frasier or not, but I certainly hope a Cheers crossover can be arranged if Season 3 happens. Just don’t expect them to go to the Cheers bar, as Grammer reminded us that director James Burrow has always said, “No, that bar doesn’t exist anymore.”